Juicy 'Devs' role rekindles Zach Grenier's acting interest

At the company: Kenton, Amaya’s head of security. Grenier accepted the role – without knowing how it would twist and turn – because he could tell Garland, the man behind “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” had something important to say.

During the hours-long conversation with Garland, Grenier says they talked about the series’ science and what it could mean. Because his character is in security, he didn’t have to be up on everything high-tech. “He’s an ex-CIA strong arm for this person he has known for many years.”

Authority figures, he says, are prevalent on his resume. “It’s because of this,” he adds, pointing to his face.

In “Fight Club,” he was Edward Norton’s boss. In two “Law and Order” series, he played two different judges. In “Good Wife,” he was a divorce lawyer.

The 66-year-old’s credits include countless series as foreigners, doctors, detectives and professors.

The good ones, he says, have compelling stories. “It’s what we do – we tell stories. The actors, the cameramen, the director, the producers all take part in storytelling. It’s a very community-oriented thing. They did it 2,500 years ago, 15,000 years ago. That’s the fabric of society.”