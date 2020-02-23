Juicy 'Devs' role rekindles Zach Grenier's acting interest

LOS ANGELES -- “Somebody once told me I wasn’t going to work until after I turned 40,” says veteran character actor Zach Grenier, “and they were right.
“When I was younger, I was living life on the edges. I didn’t have much of a career, but I was stubborn.”
When the character parts started coming his way, the dream became a reality. Grenier starred in plenty of films as a heavy, created plenty of characters on stage and landed roles in series like “Ray Donovan,” “24” and “Deadwood” that helped make him a go-to actor.
When his stint in “The Good Wife” ended, Grenier went back to the theater, starred in a Pittsburgh production of “Death of a Salesman” and considered leaving the business. “I had done what I really wanted to do,” he says. “The whole experience was so incredible and I figured nothing was ever going to get that good again. I’d had a whole life of striving.”
A role in Alex Garland’s miniseries “Devs,” however, was looming.
Grenier had sent the producer a tape and Garland said he wanted to meet him. Within five minutes, Grenier says, “I could tell I was talking with someone I would love to talk to for a really long time. I fell in love with his brain and the series’ concept.”
In the new FX production, a young software engineer investigates the secret development division of her employer, Amaya, a cutting-edge tech company, which she believes is behind the murder of her boyfriend.
At the company: Kenton, Amaya’s head of security. Grenier accepted the role – without knowing how it would twist and turn – because he could tell Garland, the man behind “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation,” had something important to say.
During the hours-long conversation with Garland, Grenier says they talked about the series’ science and what it could mean. Because his character is in security, he didn’t have to be up on everything high-tech. “He’s an ex-CIA strong arm for this person he has known for many years.”
Authority figures, he says, are prevalent on his resume. “It’s because of this,” he adds, pointing to his face.
In “Fight Club,” he was Edward Norton’s boss. In two “Law and Order” series, he played two different judges. In “Good Wife,” he was a divorce lawyer.
The 66-year-old’s credits include countless series as foreigners, doctors, detectives and professors.
The good ones, he says, have compelling stories. “It’s what we do – we tell stories. The actors, the cameramen, the director, the producers all take part in storytelling. It’s a very community-oriented thing. They did it 2,500 years ago, 15,000 years ago. That’s the fabric of society.”
To be fair, Grenier has had his brush with stardom. When he and Jane Fonda appeared on Broadway in “33 Variations” (he played Beethoven), he got a Tony nomination and the kind of attention that greets actors when reviewers think they’ve just discovered them.
“I don’t just want to ride around in limousines. I want to do the work. I take it seriously,” he says.
After Willy Loman, “there was a hunger that sort of got reduced in me,” he says. “My father was an electrical engineer who worked with IBM. I’m really interested in physics and I thought I might take a physics class and maybe go back to school. And then I met Alex.”
Garland rekindled his desire, gave him a fascinating work environment and encouraged him to look at more roles.
“With acting, your career is feast or famine,” Grenier says. “I got on the map with ‘Fight Club,’ then I did a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie (‘Maximum Risk’), where I was a lead. And that’s how this life has been.
“When IMDB used to have comments, I was on the first season of ‘24’ for eight episodes. Somebody wrote, ‘Who is this guy? I’ve never seen this guy before?’ And the next person wrote, ‘Who cares, dude. He’s a nobody.’
"That’s just the way the business is," Grenier says.
"Devs" airs in March on FX and Hulu.