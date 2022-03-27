Julia Child defied television's odds because she 'made you feel better,' star says

Sarah Lancashire didn’t worry that Meryl Streep had already played Julia Child.

“You do 50 different Hamlets, you do 50 different actors,” she says. “They’ll all be different.”

Her take – an origins story on HBO Max called “Julia” – digs into the initial work Child did to get on television.

To capture those early years, Lancashire looked at tapes, read articles and books and took a deep dive into the letters she wrote to Avis DeVoto, the friend who helped her through her early days on television.

“At some point, I actually put the written material away,” the actress says. “It didn’t necessarily make sense with what we were trying to do, which was a drama as opposed to a documentary.”

Lancashire, instead, worked with a vocal coach to try to capture the “eccentricity” in Child’s voice and the physicality necessary to suggest her. “I’m not a mimic. I can’t impersonate. And she did have this extraordinarily complex vocal change, which I don’t share with her. I had to find something which worked in parallel and was comfortable.”

In the course of all that, the actress discovered how much she really loved Child. “You kind of want to be in her company,” she says. “She makes you feel better about the world, really. She’s a tonic.”

Bebe Neuwirth, who plays DeVoto, was surprised at how low-tech Child’s show, “The French Chef,” really was. “You don’t need actually much of anything to make some fabulous television.”

David Hyde Pierce, who plays Child’s husband, Paul, says she was able to weather changes in fashion and food because “she’s one of a kind and eternally fascinating.”

“She was beloved and multi-generational,” adds Kimberly Carver, executive producer of “Julia.” “It really passed down. I watched her with my mom and grandmother. She was just a beloved home cook to all of us.”

While Child was repeatedly told she wasn’t “right” for television, she persisted and nabbed a show on PBS that won Emmys and lasted.

“There’s something kind of unsinkable about her,” says the show’s creator, Daniel Goldfarb. “She never took no for an answer. She just always persevered and she persevered with joy. She sort of bloomed as she got older and more comfortable in her shoes as herself.”

Neuwirth, who watched Child when she was a child, found her fascinating. “She was goofy. She was brilliant. She was profound. She was funny-looking but she was also beautiful,” she says. “She did these incredible things and then she fed you. It was sort of like quicksilver.”

Key to Child’s success, according to the show’s producers, was her relationship with Judith Jones, the editor who championed her books.

“Her body of work before she comes to the cookbooks is extraordinary,” says Fiona Glascott, who plays Jones. “When this manuscript fell on her desk, it’s like worlds collided. Not only did she fall in love with Julia’s work, but she fell in love with her. I mean, who couldn’t?”

Jones, who shepherded books by Albert Camus and Jean-Paul Sartre, was a fan of food and cooking. She helped Child and, in turn, Child helped her get into culinary literature.

While “The French Chef” lasted 10 years, reruns and other ventures kept Child in the public eye for decades.

“The reason why she lasts so long is because her staying power is something that we attach to,” says Executive Producer Chris Keyser. “There’s something about something that doesn’t change that becomes more and more powerful over time.”

Interestingly, Lancashire hadn’t heard of Child until she saw the film, “Julie and Julia,” starring Meryl Streep. “She did not have a presence in the U.K.”

Once she did her deep dive, the star of “Happy Valley” and “Last Tango in Halifax” says she fell under Child’s spell: “She’s a joy to watch.”

"Julia" begins March 31 on HBO Max.

