Justin Theroux tackles uncle's 'Mosquito Coast' as miniseries

Theroux had often suspected that it was loosely based on his grandfather “who had a certain thriftiness to him. I had several long conversations with Paul once I got the script.”

Interestingly, he also talked with Ford, who just happened to be in Mexico City while they were shooting. “We had a fabulous sort of tequila-fueled dinner, but we didn’t really talk so much about the character at all. We just sort of talked about his experience in making the film, which he says was one of the most joyous experiences he’s ever had.”

Once Paul Theroux got to see some of the finished Apple TV+ version, he indicated he was pleased with the changes that had been made.

“I think Neil was very smart to take some very bold moves and sort of create a prequel to the book itself, but stay true to the Allie character and the way he operates,” Justin Theroux says. “As long as that through line was there…he wasn’t going to be disappointed.”

For George, it was comforting to see her character as more of a participant. “I think it’s a lot of families’ dreams to uproot yourself and go on a journey to Mosquito Coast and live by your own rules in search of this rugged idealism,” she says. “It’s been nice to make Margot a little bit more of a pivotal character…and have more of a purpose with Allie.”