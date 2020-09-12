Kaitlyn Dever goes outside comfort zone for 'Coastal Elites'

When Kaitlyn Dever clicked on Zoom and saw the other actors in “Coastal Elites,” “I was freaking out,” she says.
“I’m a huge fan of literally all of them," she says of Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae and Dan Levy. "I felt, like, really nervous: ‘Oh, no. My monologue is coming up and I have to do it front of all my idols.’”
The table read – the only time all five were together – “was so beautiful, so moving, everything translated.”
Dever, a former “Last Man Standing” cast member, plays Sharynn Tarrows, a nurse from Wyoming who flies to New York to volunteer at a hospital at the height of the area’s COVID-19 crisis.
Director Jay Roach had seen her in “Unbelievable” and “Booksmart” and thought she had the versatility to play such a layered role. “I knew she would bring something else to this, not the least of which is the slight tinge of a Texas accent,” he says. “She found the authenticity in it.”
Because each of the monologues is quite layered, “Coastal Elites” was a memorization challenge for all five of the actors.
“The first couple of months I had the material, I made sure I had it memorized,” Dever says during a Zoom interview. “But I felt the pressure. I felt the heat. It’s all one thought that Sharynn is just getting out and I wanted it to be ingrained in my brain so I was just able to focus on the emotion.”
Before it was shot, a crew came into her home, set up cameras and made sure everything was safe. “They were tested for COVID and I was tested for COVID. I stepped out, they came in, purified the air and set up the camera and lighting and everything and then they stepped out and I stepped in.”
Roach and writer Paul Rudnick watched at another site so they could offer direction.
“A couple of days before, they looked at my kitchen and said, ‘Can you move your microwave and maybe put a pen down and keys,’ so I was doing all of my own set decoration,” Dever says.
She did eight takes of the scene and fought back tears.
“Kaitlyn would have been sobbing,” Dever says. “But Sharynn, being as tough and as brave and as courageous as she was…I wanted to sort of push through that.”
In the monologue, Sharynn talks about caring those with COVID-19. Easily, it’s the most moving of the five pieces and it comes at the end of the production.
“It’s so sad (you could) easily start bawling your eyes out,” Dever says. “It really took me out of my comfort zone.”
Because she hadn’t done a monologue to a camera, the 23-year-old Golden Globe nominee admits she was scared. "When you rehearse it to yourself, everything feels comfortable…and then when (the director) says, ‘All right, go do it,’ it got even scarier.”
When Dever saw a Dick Cavett interview with Sally Field, “she talked about this exact thing – of constantly doing things that you fear.”
Like the other four actors, Dever didn’t need to stop once she started her monologue. She plowed through and, says Roach, brought the piece together in “such a heartbreaking way. It was such a coup to get her.”
At that one table read, Dever says, she watched how the others approached the material and the camera and worried: “I didn’t know what to do with my face. It was very nerve wracking.”
Now, she says, the completed product gives her a great sense of relief. “I finally finished the thing I didn’t think I’d be able to do. It was really rewarding.”
Preparing to play Zoe Murphy in the film version of “Dear Evan Hansen,” she says she’s feeling a similar degree of excitement.
“I have wanted to do a musical my entire life and, now that I’m being given that opportunity, I’m almost too excited. I don’t think I’ll get over it even when we’re done shooting it.
“I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved acting. To be able to mesh the two together is just a real dream come true.”
