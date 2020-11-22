Kaley Cuoco boards drama with new series, 'The Flight Attendant'

Before she ended her run on “The Big Bang Theory,” Kaley Cuoco acquired the rights to “The Flight Attendant,” a bestseller about an airline employee who wakes up in bed next to a dead man.

“I read one little snippet – it was just one sentence – and I got like this weird chill and called my team and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to look at the rights to this book,’” she says during a Zoom conference.

Never mind that she didn’t read the book. “Once we started getting into it, I read it really fast and, thank god, I loved it as much as I thought,” Cuoco says.

Studio heads put her in touch with producers Steve Yockey and Greg Berlanti and the wheels started moving.

Written by Chris Bohajalian, “The Flight Attendant” was a dark look at an even darker situation. Rather than lean in, Cuoco and company decided to add humor. “I love, love making people laugh,” she says. “And there was something about this that I thought (if we) could bring some levity to such a dark book…it could be kind of cool.”

Assembling a supporting cast, she landed on “Girls’” Zosia Mamet and Oscar nominee Rosie Perez.