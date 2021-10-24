Kate Mulgrew returns to 'Star Trek' in a 'hologram' new way

If she was going to come back to the “Star Trek” universe, Kate Mulgrew is glad it’s as a hologram.

“It’s the cleverest way to introduce this character to children,” she says.

In the new animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” a group of young aliens must figure out how to work together while traveling in space. Their adviser: “Hologram” Janeway, a different version of the character Mulgrew played in “Star Trek: Voyager.” There, she was captain of the ship, guiding it home to the Alpha Quadrant after being stranded on the Delta Quadrant on the far side of the Milky Way.

Here, she’s the “tough-love adviser that these kids need,” says Executive Producer Kevin Hageman.

Because the new series is designed to teach young viewers about the “Star Trek” universe, using her – a no-nonsense leader – to share the stories was a very smart idea, says Mulgrew. “From there, of course, the sky is the limit. But I’m delighted to be back playing her. When a character defines a part of your life, you are, in turn, grateful, which I am.”

Mulgrew made news in the 1990s because she was the first female captain on a “Star Trek” series. “Voyager” was also the first to use computer-generated imagery rather than models. The series also helped serve as bridge between other “Star Trek” offerings. It ran seven seasons and landed Mulgrew in the 2002 film, “Star Trek: Nemesis,” as vice admiral Kathryn Janeway. Now, she’s a touchstone for the latest incarnation.

In the animated series, she’s still “full of life and full of surprises,” Mulgrew says. “She’s a little taken aback that these kids are really struggling so terribly and it’s her pleasure to be able to teach them.”

In “Prodigy,” which airs on Paramount+, the young aliens find an abandoned ship, the USS Protostar, and use it to make their way to the Alpha Quadrant.

Their nemesis: The Diviner, a tyrant who controls the asteroid Tars Lamora. His daughter, Gwyn, is part of the Protostar team, further complicating matters.

John Noble, who voices The Diviner, says he didn’t know what the character looked like until after he and the others started recording. When he saw the drawings, “it was quite a reveal. When I’m doing the character, I forget that sort of monstrous character.”

Jimmi Simpson, who plays The Diviner’s robotic enforcer, also didn’t know what his character would look like. “It revealed itself as you’re recording,” he says. “It’s like you were given a mirror for the first time after never having seen one. It was pretty special.”

While Simpson was hooked on “Star Trek” as soon as he saw two episodes of the first series, Mulgrew took time to warm to the franchise.

“I understood it to be a cult at the time and, of course, it was pervasive culturally,” she says. “But I didn’t watch it. I went in and auditioned for Janeway. A couple of things happened (Genevieve Bujold was originally hired for the role), and then I got it. My first introduction was when I walked onto that bridge at about 7 o’clock in the morning and was literally shot out of a cannon. That was it. And it stood me in good stead.”

Now, like Patrick Stewart, who stars in “Picard,” she’s able to return to the bold new world and educate others about its vast history.

The various “Star Trek” series, according to Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman, never really did the kind of outreach to younger viewers that other franchises did. “We found that there was this amazing opportunity because ‘Star Trek’ is about so many things that are formative – that are our best selves will lead us to an optimistic place where all the things that divide us are now gone and in the rear-view mirror.

“What I love so much about ‘Star Trek’ is that each generation that finds it, keeps finding that message again and again.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.