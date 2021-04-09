Kate Winslet finds way into 'Mare of Easttown' through the accent

Everywhere she goes, Mare is recognized. Part of that comes from her youth – she was a star basketball player in high school. Part of it comes with her interaction with people as a detective.

“The one thing I did feel I had in common with Mare was that real sense of family and how much it means to her to hold it together at all costs,” the mother of three says. “I’d be a lousy detective. But I’d be very good at the coffee and the after-beers.”

Love for family, she says, keeps Mare grounded and drives her.

To understand how it is to be a detective, Winslet spent several months with folks at the Easttown Police Department. A sergeant, Christine Bleiler, was quick to point out whenever something felt too heightened. “She would come up to me and say, ‘Mmmm, no, that’s what they do on TV. Don’t do that.’

“I’d get so obsessed with putting the handcuffs on correctly and she was like, ‘Sometimes it’s messy. Sometimes one of them falls off and you’re like, ‘Oh, shoot. I’ve got to do that again on the way to the back of the car.’ That was how I worked through it.”

Brad Ingelsby, the show’s creator, often recorded his wife – who’s from Delaware County (home to the Delco accent) – when she was talking.