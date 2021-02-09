Keen on television: Kenan Thompson adds a sitcom to his plate

“I looked at it and then Kenan and I got on the phone and I felt instant chemistry,” Johnson says during a Zoom conference. “It’s like the cherry on top for me.”

Following the death of his wife, Thompson’s character relies on his father-in-law to raise his two daughters.

The storyline has roots in Executive Producer Jackie Clarke’s life. “I was 6 when my mom died,” she says. “I have a sister who’s only a year apart from me and we really leaned on each other a lot. That’s one of the things we explore in this show. Kenan spends so much time making sure everyone else is OK he maybe hasn’t taken care of himself. And we use these delightful sisters to egg him on.”

That gives Thompson a chance to mine a paternal side (he has two daughters of his own) and an opportunity to show how he can nudge television with his work as host of the “No. 2 morning show in Atlanta.”

Even as “Kenan” nears its premiere, producers have been toying with details. The late wife, for example, will appear in flashbacks that will help flesh out the story.