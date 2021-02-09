Keen on television: Kenan Thompson adds a sitcom to his plate

Even though he’s starring in a new NBC sitcom, Kenan Thompson says he has no plan to exit “Saturday Night Live” anytime soon.
“We are living in a different time,” the Emmy nominee says. “There used to be a time when people would leave the show and go into their careers. I think you can do both as long as you can and then the departure comes in a natural sort of way.”
Producers of both “SNL” and “Kenan,” the new sitcom, have been able to adjust his work schedule so the utility player can still make most weekend broadcasts.
For the Christmas episode of “SNL,” Thompson and Chris Redd, his co-star on both, flew from California on a Friday, did rehearsals, then taped the show on Saturday. It was hectic but “we had three weeks off before we had to be on another job,” Thompson says. So it wasn’t that stressful but we’ll see how that turnaround goes when it’s only one day in between.”
The idea of doubling up was always part of Thompson’s game plan when talk turned to prime time.
During several years of development, producers pitched three different ideas before landing on Thompson as a widowed morning show host raising two daughters.
In addition to Redd (who plays his brother), “Kenan” boasts Don Johnson as his father-in-law. The former “Miami Vice” star signed on after “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels called and offered to send him the script.
“I looked at it and then Kenan and I got on the phone and I felt instant chemistry,” Johnson says during a Zoom conference. “It’s like the cherry on top for me.”
Following the death of his wife, Thompson’s character relies on his father-in-law to raise his two daughters.
The storyline has roots in Executive Producer Jackie Clarke’s life. “I was 6 when my mom died,” she says. “I have a sister who’s only a year apart from me and we really leaned on each other a lot. That’s one of the things we explore in this show. Kenan spends so much time making sure everyone else is OK he maybe hasn’t taken care of himself. And we use these delightful sisters to egg him on.”
That gives Thompson a chance to mine a paternal side (he has two daughters of his own) and an opportunity to show how he can nudge television with his work as host of the “No. 2 morning show in Atlanta.”
Even as “Kenan” nears its premiere, producers have been toying with details. The late wife, for example, will appear in flashbacks that will help flesh out the story.
“The backstory is that they were teenagers on a sitcom,” Clarke says. He was 19 playing 14 and she was 20 playing 45 and she was his TV mom. But then they fell in love, the series was canceled and he had to find other work. Enter: Atlanta.
“Our original pilot was the same idea with me as a different profession and a couple different people in the cast,” the 42-year-old Thompson says. “Then we pivoted to the morning show profession, which I think is a similar energy (to my) ‘SNL’ energy.
“We are all pretty grateful that we had a chance to live with the material for a while. It’s been a long road but it’s apparently been a very necessary road.”
Because the third iteration was started during the coronavirus pandemic, cast members had to assemble over Zoom. They had halting table reads (thanks to wonky wi-fi) and an inability to get close until they actually started working on the set.
“The only time I saw their faces was when we were actually in a scene,” Johnson says. “I realized that I could only know them when I was in character.”
The longest-tenured performer on “SNL,” Thompson cut his teeth on Nickelodeon. He and friend Kel Mitchell had their own sitcom, “Kenan & Kel,” in the late 1990s. That helped bring him to the attention of Lorne Michaels and started his 18-year run.
“Anytime I’m given more of a straight-man type of a position, I love to sink my teeth in because I’m all about ensemble work,” Thompson says. “The bigger the softball I toss up for my buddies to hit out of the park, it just makes me all the more happy.”