Kelly Clarkson's looking for a few good songs (Snoop is, too)

Jewel, Macy Gray and Michael Bolton may be the most well-known performers on the new competition show, “American Song Contest,” but their songs won’t have an edge, according to host Kelly Clarkson.

Viewers, she explains, love an underdog. “Legacy artists are going to have to work harder.”

Based on the long-running European competition, “Eurovision Song Contest,” the new show pits 56 acts (from each of the 50 states and six territories) against each other to find the best new song.

Unlike “American Idol” or “The Voice,” the contestants have had experience. “This is for the person who is committed to, ‘This is what I’m doing in my life. I’ve been grinding it out and working it on the road for years,’” says Audrey Morrison, executive producer. A panel of professionals helped choose who would represent each of the states and territories.

Those finalists will then square off in the competition hosted by Clarkson and Snoop Dog.

Viewers vote for their favorites but there won’t be an edge for those representing more populous states. Taking a cue from “Eurovision,” “American Song Contest” will give each state 12 votes. “So, whoever wins the popular vote in California gets 12 points, but whoever wins the popular vote in Guam also gets 12 points,” says Executive Producer Anders Lenhoff. “To win this competition, you need to find support in as many states and territories as possible.”

“You are rooting to find America’s song,” says Executive Producer Ben Silverman.

That’s important now, Clarkson says, when people are feeling excluded or isolated. “This is for everyone. We are a giant melting pot of immigrants that came from somewhere else.”

To prove as much, she’s hosting with Snoop Dogg, who represents sectors of music she doesn’t. “People are seeing different languages, different styles, different everything,” she says during a Zoom conference. “It’s really cool.”

When Clarkson heard there was going to be an American version of “Eurovision,” she sent Morrison names of people who could host. While she didn’t put her name in the mix, she does see why she’s a good fit.

“I like lifting up other artists,” she explains. “Even when I’m on ‘The Voice,’ I always try to make it about the artist that I’m with because I’m lucky. I’ve had my moment. I don’t need that.”

What she does share is the importance of “just being you.”

“Do not chase what you think a hit is,” Clarkson says. “That is the death of an artist. You have to be true to yourself. And that sounds so cheesy, but it’s really important.”

The “legacy” artists (as the known performers are called) don’t sound alike. “They’ve all been successful being themselves,” Clarkson says. “And that’s how you win because there’s room for everyone at the table but there’s not room for imitation.”

Featured in the film, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” a comedy with Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the original competition became known for over-the-top production values. "American Song Contest" will have them, too.

“It’s unbelievable – our sets, the spectacle, the costume design, the lighting design – all of the production value,” says Silverman. Having producers from that version has helped them see where pitfalls can be avoided. “We always talk about sports in connection with this show, but you do it in the same way as March Madness or the Olympics.”

Christer Bjorkman, who has produced the Swedish version for 20 years, says it’s going to be unpredictable. “I’ve seen stars win, I’ve seen stars fall, I’ve seen new stars being born,” he says. “And the thing is, it’s all about the song. It doesn’t matter how famous you are or how known you are. If you come across with your song, you win. You just have to be passionate about what you do.”

“American Song Contest” begins Monday on NBC.

