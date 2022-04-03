Ken Burns documentary shows why Ben Franklin was America's 'go-to'

What this country could use is another Benjamin Franklin, says actor Mandy Patinkin.

While voicing the statesman for a PBS special, “Benjamin Franklin,” Patinkin saw how he weighed sides of an issue and brought people together, often through humor.

“You have in Franklin one of the great reconcilers because he could hold two opposing things simultaneously,” says Ken Burns, who produced the documentary. “It is a brilliant sign of genius that we are so lucky to have had.”

Without his realization for the need to compromise, we would not have had a Constitution, Patinkin adds. Franklin was willing to sacrifice a relationship with his son – who was loyal to the monarchy – to support the concept of democracy.

He was also willing to go along with the three-fifths clause – which treated Blacks as three-fifths of a person – because “they didn’t want the South to be able to have all the enslaved people count in the population,” says author Walter Isaacson. “That was an odious compromise. Whether it was done to help the South get representation or hurt the South, it was dehumanizing.”

Recognizing as much, Franklin dedicated the rest of his life to being an abolitionist, “to decrying the notion of slavery, to trying to get rid of it,” says Isaacson.

To voice the role, Patinkin studied Isaacson’s book and the works of others. What he learned was the value of listening and “how clearly we, as a nation, have forgot how to listen to each other.

“I have often used the analogy that our leaders in Congress are the parental body of the communal dinner table. They are not setting a fine example for the children of our nation and the world to listen, think before they speak and then respond.”

Studying the founding fathers, Isaacson discovered that Franklin was the “go-to” person others consulted.

“It’s because of his experiences and emotional intelligence that he (became) that wise, go-to person,” says historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

In addition to appealing to the country’s leaders, he also spoke to its working class, largely through his writings. His form of humor – found in Poor Richard’s Almanack or the parodies he wrote – “pokes fun at the pretensions of the elite,” Burns says. “That form of humor leads you to Mark Twain and Will Rogers and so many others. He’s the first to develop that ‘aw-shucks,’ cracker-barrel, informal way of writing.”

Even though he’s now seen as the erudite figure staring out from the $100 bill, Franklin was wrestling with problems politicians face today.

“What’s so great about this moment is we’re spending some time thinking about the founding of the nation and the work that’s still left to be done in the 21st century,” says Dunbar.

Race, Burns says, is the central question of the United States. “It comes from the three-fifths (rule). It comes from the fact that the Declaration was written by a guy who said, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal,’ and he owned hundreds of human beings and didn’t see the hypocrisy and the contradictions. This is us.”

Patinkin says he read – and reread – the “Benjamin Franklin” script many times just to understand what was being said and what ideas were being floated. “I heard that Michael Douglas is getting to play Benjamin Franklin in a film and I have never been jealous of any of my fellow actors my whole life but I’m completely jealous that he’s getting this opportunity,” he says.

Franklin emerges from those first years because he was able to connect art and science, the humanities and technology, Isaacson says. “He cared about everything you could possible learn about anything – from art to anatomy to math to music to diplomacy. And his science helped inform the things he did. By being an expert in Newton, he understood checks and balances and balances of power. By being like a Renaissance man, he was able to see the patterns in nature.”

That merger – between right and left brain thinking – probably emerged when he was an apprentice printer, Burns says. As a printer, “you’re setting words upside-down in type, which means you get a kind of hyper-literacy, which he displays all the time.”

“Benjamin Franklin” airs April 4, 5 on PBS.

