Ken Burns, Henry Louis Gates Jr. find new ways to produce during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Want to feel like an underachiever?

During the coronavirus pandemic, documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has been working on eight projects. Now in various stages of completion, those eight will look at everything from Muhammad Ali to the Revolutionary War.

Because his staff can’t work together, Burns says they discuss changes over Zoom calls, then go to work.

“It’s 99 percent horrible,” Burns says during a Zoom interview to discuss PBS’ 50th anniversary. “But we have really adjusted and have each other’s back. There have been a few of us who have had bouts of COVID. We have tried to help each other out in the best way we can. It’s harder. It’s longer and it’s alone. But, at the same time, there’s a funny togetherness that we feel.”

Henry Louis Gates Jr., who is working on several series for the network, says he finished filming for “The Black Church,” a documentary slated for next year, and has been working on its editing. But “Finding Your Roots,” his signature series, requires him to sit with subjects and tell the stories of their ancestors.