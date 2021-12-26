Kenan Thompson doesn't mind the bi-coastal grind

Kenan Thompson isn’t about to complain about jobs on both coasts.

Sure, he’s flying between “Kenan” on the West Coast and “Saturday Night Live” on the East, but he’s just grateful to have the opportunity.

“It’s been a couple of years before we got the first season on the air,” he says of his sitcom, “Kenan.” “So, it’s been a long road. And then when we got the green light to shoot, we were the first show to even get that consideration to come back and actually go to work.”

Premiering during a pandemic, Thompson and company knew the odds were against them. “So we all had this ‘we got to make it happen’ kind of attitude,” he says. “And that’s still going because we’re still hunkered down and we do protocols.”

Although he’s able to take a private plane between jobs, Thompson tests for COVID more than most people. “That’s one good thing about going from job to job to job,” he says. “I know my status all the time and that makes me feel a lot more at ease as far as everything is concerned.”

Yes, he’s tired of wearing masks and trying to stay safe, but he knows he has the opportunity he wanted since he was a child star on “All That" and "Kenan and Kel.”

“It takes a lot of dedication to be an actor,” the 43-year-old says. “It’s a long road to get up to a point where you can even audition for a network sitcom. Our family members know that and understand and help us with that sacrifice of our time.”

Chris Redd, who stars with Thompson on both shows, says the work is fun. “I just have a fire in me and I box every day. That keeps me humble. Humble is like a punch to the gut real quick.”

While producers of both shows try to work the actors' schedules so they get time off, the two often find themselves napping when they can. “We do a lot of sleeping sitting up in chairs,” Thompson says. “But you take it day by day.”

Last season – when “Kenan” began – Thompson got Emmy nominations for both shows, a tribute to his ability to deliver.

To make sure he’s making the right creative choices, Thompson says he relies on his colleagues’ opinions. “I have my instincts, but the person that’s actually watching probably can give me some tips on what I can’t see. I always give it up to the people I work with, whether it be writers or showrunners or actors or producers or our crew. I just keep my ears open and listen.”

Taylor Louderman, who co-stars on the series, knows what it takes to produce at Thompson’s level. She starred on Broadway in “Mean Girls,” eight shows a week.

“In theater, the audience tells me what’s funny or not very quickly," she says. "On set, I rely on my castmates or our director to tell me. I’ve had to really learn to trust myself.”

Like the others on "Kenan," she’s more than willing to serve as one of Thompson’s sounding boards.

For him, the goal is just to “stay in front of the cameras as long as someone who has done it their entire lives. Hopefully, we’ll have the ‘Kenan’ reunion in 30 years and do another, like, five seasons or something. That would be so fun.”

“Kenan” aired a Christmas special earlier this month and will be back with its second season on Jan. 3 on NBC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.