Kendra Wilkinson now sells property, thanks to Playboy connections

Living in the Playboy Mansion -- or even being a reality show star – doesn’t help sell homes.

Just ask Kendra Wilkinson, who hit the books, passed the California real estate exam and now sells homes in Los Angeles.

“The celebrity thing has not helped me at all,” says Wilkinson, one of Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriends and now the star of “Kendra Sells Hollywood.” “I am starting fresh, starting raw and it’s 100 percent real. I see myself as a single mother…doing all I can to start a new career.”

The bottom line? “It’s really scary with all eyes on me.”

A reality series veteran, Wilkinson has starred in “The Girls Next Door” (about her time in the Playboy mansion), “Kendra” and “Kendra on Top.” Wilkinson met Hefner at his 78th birthday party and, soon thereafter, was asked to be one of his girlfrends. The status led to plenty of reality show work and an introduction to her future husband, Hank Baskett, a Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver. They married (at the Playboy Mansion, of course) and moved to Calabasas, California, then Indianapolis. In December 2009, she gave birth to a son and, in May 2014, a daughter. She and Baskett divorced in 2018.

“What I focus on now is what I need to do to survive, what I need to do to learn and to improve myself,” Wilkinson says.

The Playboy connection, she says, means nothing to potential buyers. “People want to trust me with the biggest purchase of their lives. It’s about being likeable. I get it. But Playboy and my past really have no play in this business moving forward.”

Getting a cubicle with her name on it, Wilkinson says, “was, honest to god, the highlight of my entire life. It takes the cake over anything because that’s where I want to be. I’ve worked so hard on myself these last three years, healing from my divorce, so that I can make my children proud. That cubicle is for my kids.”

When producers saw how determined Wilkinson was to make a new start, they were eager to chronicle the shift in a series.

“We wanted the unfiltered version of her,” says Betsy Ayala, senior vice president for programming and production for HGTV. “We want to see this journey – which we’ve never done – with somebody starting off in real estate.

While “selling” shows have proliferated on cable channels, Wilkinson’s isn’t in the same league as “Selling Sunset” or “Million Dollar Listing.” “Breaking into the real estate business is a different ballgame,” she says. “I have a great following on my social media – and I’m thankful for it. But being a celebrity has no play in it.”

Signed with the Douglas Elliman agency in Los Angeles, she gets business like other agents – one client at a time. Peers, she says, “are teaching me every single thing I need to know. I plan on taking my business cards and putting them at my dentist’s office and, like, handing them out on the streets.”

Already, she says, the job hasn’t been easy. “I’ve already been through my fair share of trials and errors and ones that real estate agents probably wouldn’t want on camera. I’m giving you the raw, authentic journey of what it’s like to start a business.”

Producers say she has not been afraid to show those mistakes – and her emotions.

“It’s the best TV I have filmed in my life and I’ve filmed TV since I was 18,” the 36-year-old says. “We’re getting, like, gold and it’s not because I’m flaunting anything else other than who I am.”

