'Killing Eve' has profound effect on actors Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh

“Killing Eve” wasn’t just a noteworthy entry on its stars’ resumes. It was a project that changed their approaches to acting and life.

“I really had to shed a skin with her,” says Jodie Comer, who plays the assassin Villanelle. “I was extremely self-conscious coming into this process and there was something about playing her that I had to get rid of. I had to be a little fearless, and that is definitely filtered through my own life.”

Sandra Oh, who plays Eve, the analyst obsessed with Villanelle, says she was determined to see her character grow during the course of the series. “I had to grow as well and sometimes that doesn’t happen in the most comfortable ways.”

Both are grateful for the career boost it has given them. “It’s just been a tremendous gift,” Oh says in a Zoom conference. “Very rarely do you get the opportunity to grow in the act of creation.”

The series also provided a boost for female writers. Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote the first season; Oscar winner Emerald Fennell penned the second; Suzanne Heathcote handled the third and, now, in the final season, Laura Neal is the architect.

“Just being asked to take the lead on Season Four and be entrusted with the final season and the final episode was an absolute highlight of my career,” says Neal. “I started out as a massive fan. To be the last in that line of amazing women is just a massive privilege.”

So what happens in that final season?

“It’s always surprising,” Comer says. “Sometimes when you start a season, you have a vague idea of where the story’s going to go but a lot of the time it gets figured out as you go along and it’s very organic in that way.”

Villanelle, she says, is desperate to change at the beginning of the season. “I’m not sure that comes from a truthful place. However, when you see this series in its entirety, you really, truly see just how she’s done so.”

Oh says Eve, too, has changed: “Physically, energetically (she) is very, very much changed. She’s clearly gained skills. She’s not afraid of violence in herself or inflicting it on others. She has also integrated a lot of elements from Villanelle in either disguises or personas.”

When the two filmed the series’ final scene, “it was bittersweet. It was intense. It was a lot,” Comer says.

“It was technically challenging,” Oh says. “But I was really happy that we were together. It’s very fast and there’s a lot of moving parts. There was this one particular moment where everyone stepped out together to see the same view and it was really fantastic because you could just feel that you (were) making something together.”

While “Killing Eve” was an edgy drama, it also helped position women in leading roles. “Maybe what the show has done is show how brilliant a completely female-led show can be and how successful it can be,” says Sally Woodward Gentle, the executive producer.

"Killing Eve" starts its fourth season Feb. 27 on BBC America.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.