LOS ANGELES – The last day of filming “The Good Place” was like sending a child off to college, according to Kristen Bell.
“It was the best worst feeling you could have,” she says. “I didn’t want to spend my final moments with these people in misery. It really was a gift.”
Because the NBC comedy was created with a specific end in mind, Executive Producer Michael Schur wanted to craft the final season to build to that point. Loyal viewers would learn why Bell’s character (and others) went through a whirlwind journey through heaven, hell and parts in between.
“What’s different about the ending of this show is we knew it was coming and we knew it was right to end,” co-star Ted Danson says. “Usually, the show’s over or there’s some turmoil around it, so it feels like something’s been taken away from you. This time, we all got to be part of going, ‘Here. Here’s our gift.'”
Like Bell and others on the NBC series, he found “The Good Place” an interesting, wild diversion from what’s usually put on television. “Our focus when we drive through the (studio) gates is to live up to the material. I think that was kind of our guiding principle.”
Both Bell and Danson knew how the show would twist and turn before they even signed on. “From the moment I pitched the show to Universal and to NBC, baked into it was we were going to move really fast,” Schur says. “There had been a number of shows in the recent past that had, I think, benefited from shorter orders and a from a lot of sort of narrative propulsion.”
That intrigued both stars, particularly since they’d been in more traditional series, the kind that never seemed to have an exit strategy.
“The Good Place” also had a canted view of things like profanity. Instead of saying the actual words, Bell would use replacements – a quirk that helped endear folks to the series.
In real life, she still used the “real” words, but loved the tweaked versions. Bell also got to play with some of Schur’s dialogue, adding words like “babe,” “dude” and “chick” to her lines. “That stayed a consistent part of her voice, which I adore,” Bell says.
And, yes, she loved what “The Good Place” had to say about how we treat others. Because the series wasn’t filmed before an audience, she and the others could get much of their work done in a reasonable amount of time and still have space for their families.
“It is my ultimate responsibility to be a good mom,” the mother of two says. (She’s married to actor Dax Shepard.) “Some jobs are just fun and some jobs you get to say something. I hope to get to do both again. This a pretty lucky experience.”
Although crying comes easily (Bell says she’ll cry at a Folgers commercial), she held it in during the filming and says she has been able to keep her friendships going, particularly since they’ve been promoting the show’s last season with numerous television appearances.
“The job,” Bell says, "was both creatively fulfilling and emotionally fulfilling to my sort of maternal instincts toward the world.”
Schur says he pitched “The Good Place” as an investigation of what it means to be a good person. “I found, over the course of working on it with the writers and actors and the entire crew, that that’s even a more complicated question than I think I thought it was.
“The show was the sort of newfound belief that the important thing wasn’t actually being good. The important thing was that you’re trying. Everybody fails all the time at this ... but the show makes the argument that we all ought to try harder than we are.”