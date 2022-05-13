Leave no 'Trek' behind: 'Strange New Worlds' explores life before Kirk

Before James T. Kirk took the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, there was Christopher Pike.

Don’t recognize him?

That’s because he was a character in the unaired pilot of “Star Trek.”

Now, in the world of “leave no ‘Trek’ behind,” there’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” a Paramount+ series that explores the discovery phase of the Enterprise. In the new venture, Anson Mount plays Pike; in the 1960s pilot, Jeffrey Hunter had the role. Mount was introduced in “Star Trek: Discovery” and spun off into “Strange New Worlds,” which premiered May 5 on Paramount+.

For Mount, there was an opportunity to put his stamp on the role. “The writers have already done a magnificent job of establishing this captain as his own iteration of what a Starfleet captain should be,” Mount says. “Humility is a big part of his character.” Because Pike’s father was a science teacher and scholar of comparative religion, he has a different take on the starship’s mission. “Are we going to be searchers or are we going to be conquerors?”

In that original pilot, Leonard Nimoy’s Spock was a character. Now, Ethan Peck has the role and he, too, is struggling to balance his human and emotional sides. “We go much more into his inner life and world and it feels like we’re treading ground that’s not been (trod) before,” says Peck. “It’s a very delicate dance, so that’s a constant challenge for me.”

Like Spock, Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, played here by Celia Rose Gooding, will exhibit a bit of uncertainty – something Nichelle Nichols didn’t embrace in the original series. “That part of her humanity is the other side of the coin,” Gooding says. “That’s something I’m super excited to introduce. Having an opportunity to represent such an iconic character in a more multifaceted way is an honor for me as an actor.”

Mount made sure others didn’t lose sight of the legacy they were stepping into. On a day when he was recording a scene for “Strange New Worlds,” he reminded co-workers that William Shatner – the original James Kirk – was actually in space.

“Don’t ever try to outdo Shatner,” Mount says. “I’m just trying to be my own captain.”

An episodic approach

Alex Kurtzman, executive producer of “Strange New Worlds” and a guiding force behind the “Star Trek” empire, says producers of the various shows meet frequently to make sure the franchise’s history isn’t disrupted. A character, for example, can’t say a catchphrase in a series that predates one where it was coined.

“Strange New Worlds,” in fact, will harken back to some of the values and styles of the original series, according to Executive Producer Akiva Goldsman. “We’ve tried to look back and interpolate some parts of the original series that might not have made it to the screen – some things that might have happened just before Jim Kirk took over the Enterprise.”

New characters may have connections to ones original fans may remember. “We want to be able to actually dig deeply into the characters that are part of our ensemble,” Goldsman says.

Also, the new series will have an episodic format. “It allows us to have a ‘Star Trek’ that’s great at the moral of the story,” he adds. “What episodic or closed-ended stories do is they allow you to have reversals, like the best ‘Twilight Zones,’ where we reframe the story we’ve just seen and learn to see it from a different perspective. The original series was great at that and we hope to chase some of those values.”

For Mount, “Strange New Worlds” is, indeed, just that. “I grew up a ‘Star Trek’ fan but there was something about it that was so far off the radar for me. I just never thought I would end up captaining the Enterprise,” he says. “Every single day I’m on the set is both disbelief and a feeling of tremendous gratitude. If I can live up to him at all, it’s through my appreciation of being a part of this universe.”

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” airs on Paramount+.

