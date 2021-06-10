'Left for Dead' tells story of resilience actress Anwen O'Driscoll can relate to

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because the perpetrator tried to twist the story, friends questioned Reeves’ take on the situation.

“One of the things that drew me (to the story) was I could connect with the feeling of not being believed by people,” O’Driscoll says. “That was one of her huge struggles – not being heard and not being supported by a lot of people who were close to her.”

One who did stand by her was her mother, played in the film by “Beverly Hills 90210’s” Jennie Garth. “Real-life experience," she says, helped her understand that loyalty. “Being the mother of three young girls, this movie really tapped into a lot of very deep, true emotions for me.”

While O’Driscoll wrote to the real Ashley, she didn’t want to dredge up painful memories. “I wouldn’t want to come at her with this super heavy subject matter,” she says. “It’s her story and I feel like maybe she’s done talking about that and done having people come at her about it. I just did a lot of ‘self’ stuff and tried to connect with her bravery and her heart and make that the focal point.”

Having that freedom, O’Driscoll says, afforded her the ability to add a bit of herself in the story. “I liked do that.”