Life as a headliner: Jean Smart delves into the world of standup with 'Hacks'

Is she channeling Joan Rivers?

No, Smart says. “I’m certainly a fan of a lot of female comics. Every once in a while, there will be a scene or I’ll do something and I’ll think, ‘Oh, that kind of reminds me of so-and-so.’ I guess I borrow things from other comedians unconsciously – anywhere from Elayne Boosler or Phyllis Diller to Sam Kinison. I kind of go with my gut instinct and the writing is so good that that usually works out.”

Einbinder’s character, Ava, is a Hollywood writer who’s shunned by others following a pointed social media post. She can’t get work, so she agrees to meet with Vance, who needs a fresher approach to situations. Vance, however, doesn’t want a “helper.” The two don’t mesh and, soon, it looks like any deal is off.

Circumstances, however, force Vance to take a second look. She hires Ava and assigns her to digitize a lifetime of work.

Although Vance is entering the waning days of her career, the Emmy-winning Smart has never been more popular. Last year, she got an Emmy nomination for “Watchmen.” This year, she’s also in “Mare of Easttown.”