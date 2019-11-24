Lindsay Mendez, Ruthie Ann Miles find new challenges with 'All Rise'

LOS ANGELES – Starring on a television drama is a lot like starting over in the acting business, says Broadway star Lindsay Mendez.

“It’s such a different beast,” she says of “All Rise,” her new CBS series. “You get a new script every week. They make changes every day and, for me, it felt like dipping my feet into a totally different pond.”

Luckily, one of Mendez’s costars is Ruthie Ann Miles, another Broadway veteran who also is new to the series business.

“You have to think faster,” Miles says of television work. “But there are similarities: the character development you have to do and the layers you need to bring.”

Both Tony winners for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Mendez won for “Carousel,” Miles won for “The King and I”), the two found “All Rise” the perfect setting for this new phase in their acting lives.

“It’s not the goal for a theater actor to make it on television, because they’re very different mediums,” Miles says. “But I love when an actor can float in and out and morph into the needs of this or that stage.”