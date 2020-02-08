Live 'Conners' episode adds to John Goodman's adventure

LOS ANGELES – Tuesday’s live edition of “The Conners” is something John Goodman doesn’t want to think about until the very last minute.

“I’m not going to say I won’t make a mistake but unless I go nuts or forget my shoes, I think we’ll be fine,” he says. “We’re doing it twice, so I have a feeling the first one will go so well we’ll slack off on the second one.”

Designed to combine results from the New Hampshire primary, the episode will enable the family members to comment on news as it unfolds on both the East and West Coasts. According to the plot, one of the characters will be watching as part of a school assignment, allowing the others to debate the merits of voting.

Although there have been other live shows on the networks (including Broadway musicals and reboots of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons”), this is “The Conners’” first foray.

Goodman welcomes it, particularly since he misses performing on stage. While starring in a Broadway revival of “The Front Page” in 2016, he says he complained about missing “a nice sitcom. Then, I got this and I’m so lucky.”