'Lovecraft Country' marries imagined and real horrors

“If you see a shoggoth, you kind of know what you’re up against,” Smollett says. But racism is a much different animal. “You don’t know where it’s coming from. And that is sometimes even more of a threat because it’s unexpected.”

Green, who produced “Underground,” says she was influenced by “Get Out” and “Lost.” “’Lost’ kind of paved the way for this bigger TV making because I think the show is definitely an epic journey.”

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” helped tell a story of racism under the cover of horror. Without it, “I think it would have been incredibly hard to get this on the air,” she says. “I think that kind of paved the way for people to really open up to the idea of seeing more Black people in dominant spaces.”

Racism, Smollett says, “affects your pursuit of happiness, your pursuit of joy, your pursuit of family trying to live in a neighborhood that is all white – the isolation, the loneliness, but also the trauma that you experience on so many levels in being Black and American. With a monster, you just have to out run it.”

Borrowing concepts from a number of genres, Green gave her team a list of films to watch. “Big genre fans will definitely see those Easter eggs and those homages throughout.”