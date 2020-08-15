'Lovecraft Country' marries imagined and real horrors

Playing in the same creepy world H.P. Lovecraft created, producer Misha Green hopes to tell bigger stories about the monsters among us in her new series, “Lovecraft Country.”
“Monsters are a metaphor for the racism that’s kind of always been through America and even globally,” she says. “Genre works best when it is the metaphor on top of the real-life emotions that you explore in real-life problems.”
Based on Matt Ruff’s best-selling novel, “Lovecraft Country” follows Atticus Freeman and his childhood friend, Letitia, as they make their way across the country searching for his missing father. The series is set in the 1950s when monster movies were filling theaters and racism still separated Americans.
Although Atticus (played by Jonathan Majors) has a vivid imagination – and likes to get lost in science-fiction books, he has no idea he’ll actually encounter vampire-like beasts and monsters. After a sheriff stops him, his uncle (played by Courtney B. Vance) and Letitia (played by Jurnee Smollett), they’re given mere minutes to leave the county or risk arrest. When they get to the “safe” zone, they’re met by other law enforcement officers and, quickly, beasts that come out of a wooded area.
It’s a shock, particularly since the story seems like it’s traveling the same road as “Green Book.” But there, among the trees, they’ve got to battle gelatinous creatures that want to devour them.
“If you see a shoggoth, you kind of know what you’re up against,” Smollett says. But racism is a much different animal. “You don’t know where it’s coming from. And that is sometimes even more of a threat because it’s unexpected.”
Green, who produced “Underground,” says she was influenced by “Get Out” and “Lost.” “’Lost’ kind of paved the way for this bigger TV making because I think the show is definitely an epic journey.”
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” helped tell a story of racism under the cover of horror. Without it, “I think it would have been incredibly hard to get this on the air,” she says. “I think that kind of paved the way for people to really open up to the idea of seeing more Black people in dominant spaces.”
Racism, Smollett says, “affects your pursuit of happiness, your pursuit of joy, your pursuit of family trying to live in a neighborhood that is all white – the isolation, the loneliness, but also the trauma that you experience on so many levels in being Black and American. With a monster, you just have to out run it.”
Borrowing concepts from a number of genres, Green gave her team a list of films to watch. “Big genre fans will definitely see those Easter eggs and those homages throughout.”
As a result, the series “really deconstructs the classic genres in so many ways and reimagines them in such radical ways,” Smollett says. “Each time we would get a script, (we’d be) texting each other, ‘What! Did you read Episode 9?’”
Often, Majors says, he and Smollett were on the set without any other actors. “We had a lot of rituals to keep us together and keep us grounded. It’s a high-stakes type of show emotionally, physically and spiritually.”
Because so much of it requires special effects, “Lovecraft County” was considerably more complex – and costly – than “Underground.”
“Maybe one episode of this show is maybe five of ‘Underground,’” Green says. “The playground you can play in is incredible. Our production designer said we had 162 sets. That’s bananas.”
Working with the top makeup and special effects firms, Green knew it wasn’t going to be a cheap ride. “When I pitched to HBO, I said, ‘This is going to be big and epic and crazy.’ And they were like, ‘Cool, yeah, we totally want to do that.’ And then we got halfway in they were like, ‘This is big.’ And I was like, ‘Yep. And we’re going to keep going now. No turning back.’”
