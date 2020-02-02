Lucy Hale has designs on a new life in 'Katy Keene'

“It’s fun to be talking about things like Broadway and fashion and not the Gargoyle King or the Black Hood or an evil cult,” says Executive Producer Robert Aguirre-Sacasa.

“We’ve created this really amazing, beautiful, optimistic world, but we’re going to see the struggles of trying to make it in New York,” Hale says. Josie McCoy (played by Ashleigh Murray) is a musician who comes from “Riverdale,” the series; Jonny Beauchamp plays a dancer who assumes a different identity just to get cast; Zane Holtz is a boxer who dreams of fighting in Madison Square Garden. Together, they share their successes and failures, serve as each other’s support system and get through the daily rigors of life in a big city.

“At some point in the season, there might be somebody that they know who makes it before they do and what that means to them,” says Executive Producer Michael Grassi.

Hale says that ever-shifting learning curve is part of the fun of “Katy Keene.” Acting since she was a teenager, the Tennessee native says she went through those early struggles when she and her mother moved to Los Angeles to break into the business. “We were only planning to stay the pilot season, but I’ve been here 15 years now and I’m about to move to New York ... so that’s a little scary.”