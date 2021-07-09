Making gains: Chip and Joanna Gaines had halting first steps, too

If your home improvement projects don’t look as good as the ones Joanna Gaines does, don’t fret. Initially, hers didn’t, either.

“It’s easy to be intimidated at taking that first step,” she says during a Zoom call. “It took me years to really start trusting my gut when it came to design. And a lot of that required practice and failing and practice and failing.

“Now, I feel like I know my gut instinct. But we wrestle with it every day.”

To get to that “Fixer Upper” level, “you just have to take that first step and say, ‘I’m going to go for it and I’m probably going to make some mistakes. But I’m only going to get better as I keep moving forward.'”

To help move in the right direction, Gaines, her husband Chip and their team of designers are launching an app July 15 that will bring all of their Magnolia content to one place. Additionally, the shows (like “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”) can be found on Discovery+ before the Magnolia channel launches in January.

A big second step? You bet, says Chip Gaines. “When we used to do ‘Fixer Upper,’ what a layperson may not realize is that a season’s worth of content translated to a year (for us). You’re trading a year of your life for, essentially, 13 to 18 episodes.”