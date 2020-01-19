Making it so: Patrick Stewart makes a thoughtful 'Star Trek' happen

LOS ANGELES – Patrick Stewart had no intention of going back to “Star Trek.”
“It was the one thing I was convinced of,” he says. “No more ‘Star Trek.’ No more Jean-Luc Picard.”
And then producers pitched him a story that wasn’t just an extension of “Next Generation” or a repeat of its greatest hits and he said yes.
The reason: The new series reflected “the world we’re living in ... a changed world and Picard was a changed character.”
When the new installment, “Star Trek: Picard,” premieres this month, it will also boast something other editions haven’t had – a Pulitzer Prize-winning showrunner.
Novelist Michael Chabon signed on and incorporated elements from his own life – including the death of his father. “It represents the Michael I know,” Stewart says. “He is open and observant and receptive to the world around him. He reflects that in the way he writes.”
While former co-stars are expected to make appearances in new series, there’s a new crew and a different sensibility.
Creator Gene Roddenberry felt it was important to keep references to contemporary times to a minimum, Stewart says. “That changed when Rick Berman took over after Gene’s death. I very much wanted Picard to be like that, too. We are living in a very, very turbulent and dangerous world. Our primary job is entertainment, but our secondary job is to make a better world.”
The new series is set 20 years after the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis.” Romulus has been destroyed and Picard is grieving the death of Data, his longtime chief operations officer.
Picard, at this point, is 92 – a plot point that surprised the 79-year-old Stewart.
“It was news to me. All the time I was appearing in this I was so old,” he jokes. “I always thought I was my own age. I played it as my own age. I feel very blessed I’m in my 80th year and still able to do this kind of work and be active.”
The new cast invigorates him, he says, and has offered the kind of camaraderie he had through seven years of the television series and four films.
Oddly, the first “Picard” scene he shot he was alone. “I was with a hologram,” he says with a smile. “And then I did a number of scenes with my pit bull. It was a very gentle introduction.”
When Stewart got to the set of his ship – a transporter, not a passenger ship – he was overwhelmed. “Unlike ‘Next Generation,’ it had both the interior and the exterior. It’s very, very basic but I’ve come to love it.”
“Star Trek” devotion, however, hasn’t always been part of his life. After “Nemesis,” “I found that I had hung a kind of albatross around my neck.
“I got an interview with a director who I was passionate to meet with because there was a role in his next movie, a small role that I wanted to play. He was very nice to me and saw me and said, ‘I think you do terrific work, but why would I want Jean-Luc Picard in my movie?’ That was a savage blow for quite a long time.”
To prove he was more than that, Stewart looked for as many diverse roles as possible. He won awards, too, for a one-man “Christmas Carol,” landed a continuing role in the “X-Men” franchise and was knighted in 2010.
“With a new ensemble, I feel, once again, the sense of pride of being kind of a symbol. I’m very content to be that because I think it’s all about the quality of the work,” Stewart says.
In the new series, a Romulan tells Picard, “Be the captain they remember.”
“It rather moved me when I read that,” Stewart says. “That it should be said by a Romulan to me was especially impactful.”
While a new catchphrase hasn’t cropped up yet, the Olivier Award-winning actor says he didn’t think “Make it so” would have traction.
“I was told it was a phrase that Gene Roddenberry’s commanding officer used all the time,” Stewart says. “He insisted it go in the show ... and there it is.”