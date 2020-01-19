Making it so: Patrick Stewart makes a thoughtful 'Star Trek' happen

“I got an interview with a director who I was passionate to meet with because there was a role in his next movie, a small role that I wanted to play. He was very nice to me and saw me and said, ‘I think you do terrific work, but why would I want Jean-Luc Picard in my movie?’ That was a savage blow for quite a long time.”

To prove he was more than that, Stewart looked for as many diverse roles as possible. He won awards, too, for a one-man “Christmas Carol,” landed a continuing role in the “X-Men” franchise and was knighted in 2010.

“With a new ensemble, I feel, once again, the sense of pride of being kind of a symbol. I’m very content to be that because I think it’s all about the quality of the work,” Stewart says.

In the new series, a Romulan tells Picard, “Be the captain they remember.”

“It rather moved me when I read that,” Stewart says. “That it should be said by a Romulan to me was especially impactful.”

While a new catchphrase hasn’t cropped up yet, the Olivier Award-winning actor says he didn’t think “Make it so” would have traction.