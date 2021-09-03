Marking 20 years since 9/11: A week of special coverage starts this weekend

"All you could do for people was cover the stories of their loved ones who were lost. They wanted people to know about this person they loved so much, because they had nothing to show. No bodies. Nothing."

That is what MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski told Elle magazine this week about the 9/11 terrorist attacks. And it remains as true today as it was in the immediate wake of the horror that unfolded on that day. To that end, as America approaches the 20th anniversary of the attacks, news organizations are rolling out special coverage plans to ensure that people #NeverForget one of the darkest days in US history.

Starting this weekend, and stretching until the next, networks will begin airing documentaries. Streamers will release specials. And online and in print, outlets will publish stories remembering those who were lost, telling the stories of heroes who served their country and communities, and outlining how the attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives changed society forever.

A week of programming