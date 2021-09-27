Martin Kove isn't what's wrong with 'Dancing with the Stars'

Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem.
Because there are 15 “stars,” the competition feels stuffed. There’s no time for personality to emerge or, more important, laughs.
When “Dancing” had fewer celebs, they could goof around and show more life. Now, they’re reduced to business as usual.
Four judges are one too many, too. With Len Goodman back (who’s great), another should have exited. If the goal was to keep Emmy winner Derek Hough (who’s pitching himself as Len’s antagonist), producers should have dropped Bruno Tonioli. He often repeats what someone else has said and still does his stand-up routine. Enough.
Host Tyra Banks is a little much as well. Parading out in dresses that look like Met Ball cast-offs, she has botched named (calling Suni Lee “Sunny”) and asked pedestrian questions. The fun Tyra (who once hosted her own talk show) has been replaced by America’s Next Top Reality Host. She takes this much too seriously and parades around as if paparazzi are in the house. Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron weren’t all that replaceable. They brought something to the show that was very valuable.
Then, there’s the matter of family and friends.
Because masks hide who’s in the ballroom, there’s no way of knowing who might be there in support. Still, that doesn’t stop someone from Zooming in. Simone Biles and company, for example, could zip in from their gymnastics tour and give Lee a little gold medal support.
LeBron James sent a message to Iman Shumpert, but a call would have been much better.
Explaining who some of these people are wouldn’t hurt, either. While “DWTS” calls Olivia Jade a “beauty vlogger,” there’s a lot more to her casting than just a way with eye shadow. Be honest and ask her questions about the strings her parents pulled to get her into college.
On Monday’s show, Cheryl Burke was revealed to have COVID. That threatened partner Cody Rigsby’s chances and forced the judges to look at some rehearsal footage. (Again, there’s the “who’s that?” factor.) Rigsby made it through the elimination but no one said who would dance with him while Burke’s recuperating. Should she even return? This could have been a teachable moment, particularly if the producers had gotten on the air and explained their ever-fluid rules.
Finally, there’s the matter of dance training.
Leaders Jojo Siwa and Amanda Kloots did great work and look like they’ll be in the Final Two. But how fair is it if they’ve been dancing professionally? Should they be judged in a different way?