Martin Kove isn't what's wrong with 'Dancing with the Stars'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Because masks hide who’s in the ballroom, there’s no way of knowing who might be there in support. Still, that doesn’t stop someone from Zooming in. Simone Biles and company, for example, could zip in from their gymnastics tour and give Lee a little gold medal support.

LeBron James sent a message to Iman Shumpert, but a call would have been much better.

Explaining who some of these people are wouldn’t hurt, either. While “DWTS” calls Olivia Jade a “beauty vlogger,” there’s a lot more to her casting than just a way with eye shadow. Be honest and ask her questions about the strings her parents pulled to get her into college.

On Monday’s show, Cheryl Burke was revealed to have COVID. That threatened partner Cody Rigsby’s chances and forced the judges to look at some rehearsal footage. (Again, there’s the “who’s that?” factor.) Rigsby made it through the elimination but no one said who would dance with him while Burke’s recuperating. Should she even return? This could have been a teachable moment, particularly if the producers had gotten on the air and explained their ever-fluid rules.

Finally, there’s the matter of dance training.