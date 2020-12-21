'Masked Dancer' brings a whole new guessing game to TV

Slated for nine episodes, the new competition series could find a permanent home on Fox after its holiday run. Like “Singer,” it relies on a high level of secrecy so the surprise isn’t spoiled for folks at home.

“When people come to the set, they switch cars two times,” Plestis says. “They have to wear full body suits. It’s a lot of extra effort that we take and money that we spend to do all of this, but it’s worth it to keep the surprise when that mask comes off.”

Craig Robinson, who hosts the show, says contestants don’t have to be superstars. “You can go anywhere from Tom Cruise to, like Dr. Ken,” he says.

Plestis says the masked dancers have to be recognizable. And, yes, there can be folks who’ve already been on “Singer.” “We really try to keep it fresh each time.”

Green says he would have jumped at the chance to be one of the masked dancers.

“Singer” wasn’t such a quick “yes.”