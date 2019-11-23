Matt Czuchry learns how to be a better patient, thanks to 'The Resident'

Czuchry read physician memoirs to get in the head of someone just beginning the profession. He quickly realized medicine is not a perfect science. He also concluded a patient needs to be honest with a physician.

Now, he says, he doesn’t hold back when he talks to his doctor about a problem he may be having. “I’m asking a lot of questions and, yeah, I may ask more than the average person, but I want to understand.”

On screen, Hawkins is constantly butting up against authority. He battles hospital officials, squares off with colleagues and frequently tries to defend patients even when others think it’s unnecessary.

“Conrad is pushing boundaries more so than ever before, but he’s dealing with people who are more powerful,” he says. “There’s also an investigative element that makes him fun to play.”

When Czuchry, a star of “The Good Wife,” visits hospitals, he’s pleased to find out how devoted doctors and nurses are to “The Resident.” Other shows, they say, don’t really capture what they face on a day-to-day basis. “The Resident” does.