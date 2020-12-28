Mayim Bialik finds TV is the place she needs to be

In the new Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat,” Mayim Bialik frequently talks to the audience. It’s not an homage to “Fleabag,” which she says has a “different vibe,” but a hat tip to “Miranda,” the British series on which it was based.

Like Miranda Hart, who starred in “Miranda,” Bialik plays a thirtysomething woman who runs a restaurant and hasn’t married – much to her mother’s dismay.

The audience is like another person in her life, Bialik says. “What we’ve created is a woman who includes everyone in her world because that’s what makes her world interesting and colorful,” the “Big Bang Theory” star says. “Sometimes those are people that exist and sometimes they are people that do not. But we really see that we are including the audience. They’re in on her jokes.”

The series, which is executive produced by her “Big Bang” co-star Jim Parsons, came to both of them during the CBS show’s run.

“We were very excited but also very nervous because (‘Miranda’) succeeded so well on its own,” Parson says during a Zoom call. The big questions: Who is going to reframe the concept and who is going to star in it?