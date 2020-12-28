Mayim Bialik finds TV is the place she needs to be

In the new Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat,” Mayim Bialik frequently talks to the audience. It’s not an homage to “Fleabag,” which she says has a “different vibe,” but a hat tip to “Miranda,” the British series on which it was based.
Like Miranda Hart, who starred in “Miranda,” Bialik plays a thirtysomething woman who runs a restaurant and hasn’t married – much to her mother’s dismay.
The audience is like another person in her life, Bialik says. “What we’ve created is a woman who includes everyone in her world because that’s what makes her world interesting and colorful,” the “Big Bang Theory” star says. “Sometimes those are people that exist and sometimes they are people that do not. But we really see that we are including the audience. They’re in on her jokes.”
The series, which is executive produced by her “Big Bang” co-star Jim Parsons, came to both of them during the CBS show’s run.
“We were very excited but also very nervous because (‘Miranda’) succeeded so well on its own,” Parson says during a Zoom call. The big questions: Who is going to reframe the concept and who is going to star in it?
Writer/producer Darlene Hunt came to Parsons’ production company to talk about another project; Bialik was a close friend. “We had like a year and a half left on ‘Big Bang,’” Parsons says. “Things just came together in the way they mythologize in Hollywood…but we watched it happen. Luck and magic and good fortunate all kind of came together.”
Producers surrounded Bialik with Swoosie Kurtz (as her mother), Cheyenne Jackson (as a life-long friend) and Leslie Jordan (as one of the employees at her cat café).
“After being opposite Mayim for nine years or so, she does make it very easy,” Parsons says.
“The show really hinges on believing Mayim,” Jackson says. “She is this magical human…who has all the colors of the rainbow.”
Co-star Julian Gant compares Bialik to Lucille Ball: “How is she able to juggle things and be brilliant at the same time?”
Surprisingly, Bialik said goodbye to acting after her run in TV’s “Blossom.” She went to college, got a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience, then pursued a doctorate in the same field at UCLA.
Occasional roles popped up but she was committed to science. “I taught neuroscience for about five years after getting my degree,” she says. “And the god’s honest truth is I was running out of health insurance and I went back to acting so that I could get enough insurance to cover my toddler and my infant.”
The “Big Bang” role was meant as a one shot. “I had no idea my life was about to change,” Bialik says. “Ove the course of that first year of being a recurring character, my teaching became harder to do.”
“Big Bang’s” producer Chuck Lorre told her, “As long as there’s television, it seems like people want to put your face on it.”
“And, you know, life is not always what you think it’s going to be,” Bialik says. “I love being a scientist, but making you believe something, making you feel something and entertaining you seems to be where the universe wants me.”
Filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, “Call Me Kat” employed plenty of security precautions. Although it feels like it’s filmed before an audience, it was actually shot on a set with limited crew members. To make the audience feel like they’re included, the cast comes on at the end for a curtain call and waves to the camera.
“It has a very retro-like, inclusive vibe,” Hunt says. “To go out and cheer for them and make it feel like they’ve accomplished something…it just adds to the fun of what we are doing.”
Then, too, it’s another hat-tip to “Miranda,” which also did had a weekly farewell.
“We probably won’t have an audience for years,” Jordan says. “So what it gives for me, personally, is we get to pretend a little bit. We are waving, not to our studio audience, but our audience out in TV land.”