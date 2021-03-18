'Mighty Ducks,' Emilio Estevez return to the ice in new series

Relatives who have children in sports programs say it’s even more brutal than the new “Ducks” program suggests. “I think that’s what the series is looking at – how wrapped up we have gotten in achievement,” Graham says.

Executive Producer Steve Brill says making the Ducks invincible was the “logical extension” of the film series. “They got tied into the sports culture, which seemed to get more and more out of control.” The Ducks took a corporate turn, which didn’t fit with Bombay’s vision.

“We liked the idea of subverting expectations and having the Ducks become this powerhouse team and creating a new underdog,” says Executive Producer Josh Goldsmith. “The underdogs are those kids who are told if you can’t be a nationally ranked champion by age 12, then give it up. And those are the underdogs that we wanted to focus on for the show.”

In the film series, Bombay was engaged with the players – “being the coach we all wished we had,” Estevez says. “And now, I’m hiding out. Over the course of the show, he comes out of his shell.”