Miss Wisconsin wins Miss America 2023 crown

Grace Stanke, Miss Wisconsin 2022, was crowned Miss America 2023 on Thursday night at the Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Stanke, 20, is an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin – Madison, studying nuclear engineering. Stanke, from Wausau, will receive a $50,000 scholarship as Miss America and immediately start a yearlong reign.

Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles, crowned her successor at Thursday’s finals competition, which streamed on PageantsLive. Stanke received a glittering crown and a bouquet of roses at the end of the ceremony, amid a blizzard of confetti. The new winner also received hugs from her fellow contestants and took her first walk on stage as Miss America 2023.

Stanke played the violin in the talent portion of Thursday’s finals, answered on-stage questions, walked the runway in an evening gown and emphasized her career goals as an advocate for nuclear power. She’s the daughter of a civil engineer and grew up on construction sites in and around Wausau, according to an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio.

On Instagram, Stanke describes herself as “a nuclear nerd who loves to ski & travel.” She was in tears after her name was announced as Miss America 2023, and could be seen mouthing the words, “Oh, my God.”

Stanke also won a preliminary talent competition earlier in the week, earning a $2,500 scholarship.

A total of 51 women competed in the finals on Thursday, including Lindsay Fincher, Miss Alabama 2022. Fincher didn’t make the top 11 in the competition, so she wasn’t featured in Thursday’s evening gown, interview or talent segments. Fincher could be seen during the show, however, in production numbers and videos filmed earlier in the week.

Fincher earned a $5,000 scholarship at Miss America, as the first runner-up for the pageant’s Jean Bartel Social Impact Initiative Award. Fincher’s initiative, Catalyst: Arts for All, aims to bring arts programming to schools throughout the country.

Another woman in the running for Miss America this year — Miss Montanta 2022, Alexa Baisch — has a tie to Alabama. She’s a graduate of the University of Alabama, with a bachelor’s degree in business management. Baisch was not included in the top 11 at the finals.

The top 11 finalists were featured in segments that emphasized on-stage questions, evening gowns (now called the “red carpet” competition), talent and philanthropic programs (now labeled “social impact initiatives”). Parents of the top 11 were seated on the stage as the women competed in various segments.

