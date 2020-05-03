Mo time: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' gives Alex Newell unique showcase

In the first episode, Newell sang three songs.

“The Glee Project,” he admits, was like boot camp for performers. “You were singing, dancing and acting every day. ‘The Glee Project’ prepared me for ‘Glee’ and being on ‘Glee’ prepared me for everything else.”

On “Glee,” he says, “we had to record a full song and then they would cut it and we would dance to it. We learned the dance and then we filmed it. Sometimes, we did everything in one day.”

That trial by fire put him in position for a role on “Empire,” another music-heavy show. When Broadway came calling, he was more than ready.

“Broadway was always the ultimate,” he says. When he got there, he wasn’t aware it required so much of its actors. “You have a commitment to create and relive emotions eight shows a week for a long period of time. You have to learn what the strength of your body and mind is. You do the same exact thing every day of your life and it’s very hard, it’s very tedious but you learn so much about yourself. Rain, sick or shine, you’ve got to get on stage to sing. You can’t take the insurance day.”