Mo time: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' gives Alex Newell unique showcase

LOS ANGELES – Alex Newell can’t believe nine years have passed since he was on “The Glee Project.”
“Nine years ago is so surreal,” the 27-year-old says with a laugh. “I never could have believed back then I’d still be doing something I was so happy about.”
Singing since he was 2, Newell was one of more than 34,000 who auditioned for the Oxygen reality show on the off chance he might land a role in “Glee,” his favorite television series. He made the cut to 12 (who appeared on the competition show), finished as first runner-up and still got a role on the Fox musical series. There, as Wade “Unique” Adams, he became one of the first transgender characters on television.
Although Newell isn’t transgender (“I’m a nonbinary who likes a fierce wig,” he says), he says the character helped give voice to an overlooked segment of society.
Since then, Newell won acclaim on Broadway in “Once on This Island,” released several singles and a debut album and landed in the new series, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
“When I went in for the final test, (a producer) said he has been looking everywhere for someone and, ‘I only see you,’ whatever that means.” Newell was cast as Mo, Zoey’s next-door neighbor and friend.
In the first episode, Newell sang three songs.
“The Glee Project,” he admits, was like boot camp for performers. “You were singing, dancing and acting every day. ‘The Glee Project’ prepared me for ‘Glee’ and being on ‘Glee’ prepared me for everything else.”
On “Glee,” he says, “we had to record a full song and then they would cut it and we would dance to it. We learned the dance and then we filmed it. Sometimes, we did everything in one day.”
That trial by fire put him in position for a role on “Empire,” another music-heavy show. When Broadway came calling, he was more than ready.
“Broadway was always the ultimate,” he says. When he got there, he wasn’t aware it required so much of its actors. “You have a commitment to create and relive emotions eight shows a week for a long period of time. You have to learn what the strength of your body and mind is. You do the same exact thing every day of your life and it’s very hard, it’s very tedious but you learn so much about yourself. Rain, sick or shine, you’ve got to get on stage to sing. You can’t take the insurance day.”
While “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” focuses on a woman who can hear the music playing in others’ minds, Newell’s Mo gets plenty of opportunity to show growth as well.
Producers came to him and asked, “What is your struggle?”
“You see me, the face of confidence all the time, and I do have my insecurities,” Newell says. Among them: attending church while wearing feminine clothing. “That was something I wanted to talk about…and they said, ‘Let’s do that.’”
While Mo isn’t a carbon of Alex, “there are nods to me in it. For the most part, I try to invest myself in it.”
Considered a midseason hit, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” also lets its stars perform many of the songs they’ve loved for years.
On Newell’s hits list: “Attitude,” “Always in my Heart” and “I Will Always Love You” – “Whitney or Dolly Parton, whichever one.”
“Glee” let him run through the charts. Now, it’s “Zoey’s” turn.
And those friends from “Glee”? “We have group chats. We see each other. It’s like no time has gone down.”
