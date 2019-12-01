More fairy tales get mashed up in Kevin Williamson's 'Tell Me a Story'

In last season’s episodes, “The Three Little Pigs” became a template. While “Tell Me a Story” didn’t deal with huffing and puffing and blowing a house down, it did address the virtues of hard work. “If you put in the work, you’ll survive,” says Wesley. “My character’s fate was not good because he was lazy and he wanted the easy way out. It’s just a lesson that’s universal.”

Because Disney sanitized many of the stories for its animated films, most don’t know how truly dark the originals were. “That’s been fun to re-explore,” says actress Danielle Campbell.

Carrie-Anne Moss, who plays the matriarch of the Pruitt family, was surprised, too, at how dark the stories could be. “I started to read them to my children and started changing things in them so as not to traumatize them,” she says. “I love the idea of taking them as the base for the storytelling and just going from there.”

Because they’re not set in a faraway land a long, long time ago, the stories have to have logical exit strategies. “You can get away with so much with special effects,” Wesley says. “Here, we have to deal with real-life consequences. I enjoy playing in that real world.”

