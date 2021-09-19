Muhammad Ali was really 'sweet and cuddly,' daughter Rasheda says

In the boxing ring, Muhammad Ali may have been a driven competitor, determined to win no matter what. At home, however, he was “sweet and cuddly,” according to daughter Rasheda Ali.

“I think a lot of that had to do with my grandmother, Momma Bird, who is the greatest person you want to meet. There wasn’t a mean bone in her body. You can’t take that sweet man out of the boxer.”

In the Ken Burns documentary, “Muhammad Ali,” viewers get to see another side to the man who could “float like a butterfly and sting like a bee.” “Daddy was a gentle giant, for sure,” Ali says. “He loved for us to play games with him and read the Qur’an to him. And he did shed a tear at home when we would read something that really resonated with him.”

Still, the boxer formerly known as Cassius Clay had a side that tested his reputation as “the greatest.” He refused to be drafted into the Army and was stripped of his title. He couldn’t box for more than three years, was found guilty of dodging the draft and became the subject of a Supreme Court case that said an appeal board did not give a reason for denying him conscientious objector status. The attention gave him an identity beyond sports.

Closer to home, family members were rocked by his infidelities, marriages and out of wedlock children.