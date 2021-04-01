Mutual of Omaha's 'Wild Kingdom' returning to TV Sunday

OMAHA — Episodes of a beloved television show that highlighted the wonders of the natural and wild world will return to the airwaves Sunday.

Mutual of Omaha’s “Wild Kingdom” will start rebroadcasting old episodes and some updated content on RFD-TV starting Sunday. The show will air in its memorable 7 p.m. time slot.

Originally hosted by Marlin Perkins, “Wild Kingdom” charted new territory on television and garnered loyal viewership when it started airing in 1963.

Perkins and several field correspondents, including Peter Gros and Jim Fowler, took audiences to parts of the world unknown to many viewers. Their authentic interactions with nature made for family-friendly television.

Gros will be featured in the updated content.

“I have such fond memories of my time filming the original 'Wild Kingdom' with Marlin Perkins and Jim Fowler,” Gros said. “I look forward to continuing their legacy by educating a new generation about the importance of protecting our natural world.”

The return of “Wild Kingdom” follows a decision by Mutual of Omaha to replace its longtime Native chief logo with a new image featuring an African lion.