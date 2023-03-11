Before it was gutted by fire in 2016, Ideal Grocery was a mainstay among Lincoln grocery stores since 1920.

* * *

When I was young we lived in a house on 23rd street between E and F. Ideal was our grocery store. We only had one car and dad took it to work. Ideal was within walking distance and was handy. Before the parkway was built, there was a bridge over Antelope Creek, which ran to the west of Ideal. I would walk up D Street and cross the bridge and find my way to Ideal. They had hamburger 4 pounds for $1. They had a great meat counter even back then. The neighbor kids would get a pound of liver for a quarter and take it to Antelope Creek put it on a string and catch crawdads for bait. Everyone always knew you had to have been to Ideal by the green-colored bags. They were very thick and one year we made scarecrow costumes for my brother’s kids out of them. My sister-in-law and I sewed patches on the bags and made head and arm holes. They lasted the whole evening.

I even babysat for the produce manager’s children. What memories!

-- Janet Jensen Albers

* * *

In the 1940s my family moved to a big stone house on the southeast corner of 27th & Randolph. Soon after that my father started a business on that corner that ended up a store. This required both parents working there.

My sister and I did the grocery shopping on Saturday morning, of course shopping at Ideal. Along with the grocery list was a highlight to buy a dozen cake doughnuts from their new machine (one of the first in Lincoln).

Glen (Curly) Wagner helped us get good produce. The butcher was most helpful to the two kids. Everyone treated us kindly, just as they do now. If we were lucky a high school sacker helped us home (one block) with our groceries, which we thought was great.

Thank you, Ideal, for many years of great service.

-- Jacquline Meister

* * *

In 1946, we came to Lincoln so my husband could attend the University on the famous “G.I. Bill.” We rented a small duplex from Pauley Lumber Company at 29th & E streets. We had no car, so we’d would walk to Ideal Grocery store for our groceries and push them home in the Baby Buggy and later in the Taylor Tot carrier. Lyle Hans was so helpful and nice to us! Our trips were almost daily, as we only had an icebox and our budget allowed $1.50 a day for food.

I am almost 92 years old now and living in the house my husband designed and built for us 64 years ago. Our five children are grown and all have grandchildren of their own and my husband has passed away. I still enjoy shopping at Ideal Grocery.

-- Connie (Mrs. Harold) Fouts

* * *

I grew up shopping at Ideal Grocery. My dad (Howard Boyd) was a partner and head of the Meat Department for 35 years until retiring in 1983.

As a little girl, I remember going shopping there with my mom and my best memory was the “donut lady” and eating a fresh, warm doughnut while we shopped. As I got older, mom would drop me off at Ideal on a summer day or Saturday and I’d do the grocery shopping for our family and then get a ride home at lunch time with my dad.

After I grew up, married and had children of my own, I would take them to Ideal with me. My oldest daughter remembers seeing grandpa behind the meat counter, sliding the packages down the front of the meat case one by one into her hands.

Gardner Moore and his successors created a wonderful family environment to work and shop in. The minute you walked in the door, it almost felt like coming home. Customer service was (and still is) their number one commodity. It’s sometimes hard to find that in today’s world.

-- Connie Boyd Shaw

* * *

I and my father before me have shopped Ideal for close to 70 years. Three things have not changed in that time: the friendliness of the employees; their conscientiousness, and their ability to quickly learn and remember your name.

In days past, the sackers/carry-out kids that worked after school and on weekends would sometimes become full-timers and be there for years (the Ellenwood boys, e.g).

One of my many happy memories is from the 1950s, when my neighborhood buddy Bobby Brodekey and I would ride our bikes down to Ideal and go right to the wonderful, amazing Do-Nut making machine that sat in one of the center aisles. We would marvel at its gyrations and the beautiful deep-fried, tasty pastry it made.

We would make general nuisances of ourselves until Jack Moore or Lyle, in order to get us out of there, would give us each a brand-new, fresh, hot Do-Nut!

-- Lee Unland

* * *

Some of my favorite memories of Ideal center around the annual Fall Frozen Food Sale. Things were always crazy and fun those weeks. As a new wife, I was assigned to help pass out free popcorn to customers. It was a very fun job! I enjoyed talking to people and helping them find what they were looking for. As the years passed, each of our sons had opportunities to pass out the popcorn as well, two of them with a matching-age cousin, and one with a best friend. Our boys learned so much by interacting with Ideal’s wonderful customers and friends!

-- Pam Moore

* * *

Ideal Grocery was always a most unusual store for its friendliness and offer to obtain almost any product you asked about that they did not carry.

It began when one entered the door and you would be addressed by your first name. As you moved into the store other staff would greet you as well by your first name. You knew you had reached the intimate stage when you were invited into the “cave” where product was stored and the office location. That’s where the annual order for my client’s “Christmas Baskets” was offered and agreed to.

We became good friends with the Jack Moores and all their children and were treated to the “Ideal Spot” outside Estes Park, Colo. We traveled the world with them.

-- Tom Miller

* * *

I always parked on the south side of the store with entry out of sight. Dog always sat in the car. One day I left the window of the car rolled down. I was all the way in the back of the store when I heard one of the guys yelling “Tilly!” She had jumped out of the car and let herself in on the electric doormat! I went running to the front of the store. They wanted me to leave her in my cart, but of course I took her out to the car. Obviously, I never left the windows that far open again.

-- Linda Lee