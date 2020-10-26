Nev Schulman fishes the first perfect 30 on 'Dancing with the Stars'; Monica Aldama exits

There was no catfishing on “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night.
Reality star Nev Schulman and his partner Jenna did a crisp paso doble and got the first perfect score of the year. Schulman was the Black Swan, tormenting the White Swan with those killer arms.
The performance – on Villains Night – showed they are definitely among the top three.
Skater Johnny Weir was good, too, with his vampire Viennese waltz, and got a 27. Disney star Skai Jackson (who was in the bottom last week) pulled a 27 for her Argentine tango as the Bride of Chucky. And Nelly did his version of Freddy Krueger (also to an Argentine tango) and also scored a 27.
That meant everyone else was an also-ran (yup, even “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe, who acted like she really nailed her Cruella de Vil and only pounded out a 24).
The final two came down to Jeannie Mai (who did a Hannibal Lecter paso doble and eked out a 25) and “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama (who played Nurse Ratched for a jazz number and earned a 23). Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, dressed as the clown in “It,” cast the deciding vote and saved Mai, even though Aldama showed more promise.
While the Halloween show wasn’t as fun as past ones (what is it that makes this year so lackluster?), it featured a gallery of villains who weren’t necessarily Disney-based. AJ McLean was strong as Norman Bates in a “Psycho” tribute; Justina Machado was chilling as Carrie, complete with confetti blood.
Now, though, it’s time to get serious. The judges have been far too generous with their paddles. No one really criticizes the poor dancing. The three always try to encourage, which is OK, but this show was built on watching celebrities make mistakes.
Veteran judge Len Goodman didn’t hesitate.
These three are as transparent as cellophane. If they say something negative one week, they follow it with praise the next, even if it’s not warranted. Several stars have been on this rollercoaster the whole season. When they flub up, the three talk about their “journey,” insist they’re great dancers, then fall over themselves the next week to say how they took their advice to heart.
Enough.
What’s missing this season is the banter that made us feel we knew how tough their rehearsals were. Erin Andrews was great at bringing out their personalities. Tyra Banks (who replaced TWO people) treats this like it’s “America’s Next Top Model.” It’s not that serious.
Next week, two stars will go home.
Mai, Jackson, Chrishelle Stause, Nelly and AJ McLean are clearly on the block.
Schulman, Machado, Bristowe and Weir will be the final four.
Here’s what will win it for them:
Schulman: Skill
Machado: Personality
Bristowe: “Bachelor” voting
Weir: Artistry
Stay tuned in
