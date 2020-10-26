Nev Schulman fishes the first perfect 30 on 'Dancing with the Stars'; Monica Aldama exits

Now, though, it’s time to get serious. The judges have been far too generous with their paddles. No one really criticizes the poor dancing. The three always try to encourage, which is OK, but this show was built on watching celebrities make mistakes.

Veteran judge Len Goodman didn’t hesitate.

These three are as transparent as cellophane. If they say something negative one week, they follow it with praise the next, even if it’s not warranted. Several stars have been on this rollercoaster the whole season. When they flub up, the three talk about their “journey,” insist they’re great dancers, then fall over themselves the next week to say how they took their advice to heart.

Enough.

What’s missing this season is the banter that made us feel we knew how tough their rehearsals were. Erin Andrews was great at bringing out their personalities. Tyra Banks (who replaced TWO people) treats this like it’s “America’s Next Top Model.” It’s not that serious.

Next week, two stars will go home.

Mai, Jackson, Chrishelle Stause, Nelly and AJ McLean are clearly on the block.

Schulman, Machado, Bristowe and Weir will be the final four.