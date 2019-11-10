New 'High School Musical' pays homage, say Matt Cornett and Joshua Bassett

Who plays who?

That’s one of the most difficult questions posed to the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Because the new edition follows a high school staging the Disney musical, the characters aren’t exactly duplicates.

Teens may be vying to play Troy or Gabriella, but they’re not those characters.

“We’re our own characters,” says Matt Cornett, who plays E.J., the school’s leading leading man. “You’ll see a little bit of self-love from E.J.

“Ryan (one of the theater diehards in the original) had that as well.” But E.J. is not Ryan – or Troy.

Joshua Bassett, who plays Ricky, seems like the outsider that Troy was, but he has singing skills that put him in a different league.

Similarly, two girls think they’re right for Gabriella and, yes, both Troy hopefuls have their eyes on one of them.

“The Team Ricky and Team E.J. game is strong,” says Bassett, who’s 18. The two square off repeatedly and should have audiences guessing who’s doing what. “Every week when we got the scripts we’d rush to see who got to do what. We became invested in the game, too.”