New 'Kung Fu' series aims to send message about inclusion

To make sure the new “Kung Fu’s” stunts were safe, coordinators kept the cast in a bubble and staged them so there was no actual contact.

“It take a lot of organizing, but we’ve got a fantastic COVID safety team that works around the clock,” says Stenhouse, who plays Evan Hartley, an assistant district attorney who has feelings for Nicky. “I have no idea how they do it, but they schedule dozens and dozens and dozens of tests every day.”

Kim says the new series will have flashbacks to the monastery and a bit of “magical mysticism” but much of this is “weird” for Nicky. She doesn’t get messages from her mentor but reminders of the things she learned there.

Besides making its leading character female and Asian-American, the new “Kung Fu” leans into family. “For me it was really important that the show was a multi-generational show,” Kim says. “We are telling the story of an entire family and the struggles that they have and what it’s like to be living in America at this time as an Asian-American.”