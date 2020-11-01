Nick Robinson, Kate Mara delve into student/teacher relationship in 'A Teacher'

“A Teacher” goes beyond the actual affair and shows what happens to Eric and Claire years later. To make sure it isn’t just a lurid piece of television, Fidell partnered with the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I wanted to make sure we got the story right,” she says. “We worked with a therapist who specialized in childhood sexual assault to make sure that we understood the specific ways in which male victims internalize this sort of trauma.”

Mara, who’s also a producer, wanted input from survivors and lawyers who represented victims and abusers. “Playing the abuser, I always felt like I knew it was going to be handled in a very delicate way. But what I was really interested in was, ‘Are the abusers worthy of forgiveness?’” she says. “To me, that was a really interesting thing to explore in playing the character.”

Robinson, too, was glad the subject was going to be treated with the “respect and nuance that it deserves.”

Both Mara and Robinson admired teachers when they were in high school but didn’t have crushes on any of them.

In middle school, Robinson says, “you develop some kind of feeling or affection for a teacher and it would oftentimes be confusing at that age.”