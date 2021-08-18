Nicole Kidman plays games with 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Most of the actors in “Nine Perfect Strangers” didn’t talk to star Nicole Kidman until they started filming their first encounter.

“I walked in as Masha and I never related to anybody in any other way,” Kidman says.

That added to the miniseries’ mystery and created an atmosphere that other actors could play off.

Masha, a bizarre “guide” through the world of self-discovery, pushes folks through exercises that are odd at best. Digging grave-like holes in the ground, they lie there, reflecting about their lives.

“It’s a pretty unorthodox method,” says Bobby Cannavale, who plays a curmudgeon likely to anger most of his fellow guests. During the scenes, he actually thought about the things Masha asked the characters to consider. “It’s pretty effective,” Cannavale says. “When you’re surrounded by all that dirt, it’s extremely confronting. Whenever we cut, every single person got out of those holes pretty quickly.”

Melissa McCarthy, who plays a best-selling author who bonds with Cannavale, says she was prompted to think of larger life questions: “What will be changed when you’re gone? Who will care?”

