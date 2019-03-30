LOS ANGELES – When it comes to playing a villain on Fox’s “Gotham,” Cameron Monaghan doesn’t joke around.
Before his first appearance as the man who would be the Joker, the 25-year-old actor spent six weeks working on the mechanics.
“I got the script in late November and locked myself in my apartment and didn’t do anything for the holidays except laugh like a madman,” he says. “I’m sure people were very concerned.”
Monaghan, however, wanted to make sure the character’s physical aspects were right. “So much of it is in the voice and the body,” he says. “It’s an observable physical performance that I can only gain through constant repetition and experimentation. I had to allow myself to fail.”
To figure out what worked, he recorded himself in different situations. In one, he wore a ski mask. In another, he only shot his face, but didn’t use his voice.
He studied previous Jokers, too (Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson were key role models), and read “pretty much every single comic I could get my hands on featuring the Joker. I’ve read every article, Wikipedia, encyclopedia, you name it, so my level of knowledge on this character is pretty absurd.”
Interestingly, producers didn’t say he was playing the Joker initially. Frequently, the ever-smiling man would wind up dead.
“I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve died,” Monaghan says. “A couple of my deaths didn’t even make it in the final show. But that’s pretty close to the comics. It’s a running theme with him.”
It’s also a field day for writers, who even cut off the character’s head at one point.
Because “Gotham” is an origins story, it’s likely Monaghan’s Joker could age into Nicholson’s or Ledger’s. The Joker he paid the most attention to was Mark Hamill’s in the animated versions.
“What amazes me about him is he tended to shift and change depending on the context he was in,” Monaghan says. “He reinvented the character and made him lighter, darker, more sadistic. That’s what I wanted to do with him – reinvent him, cast him in different lights and see what comes out.”
Because Monaghan also stars on “Shameless,” he had to shift gears when he wasn’t in “Gotham” mode.
“'Shameless’ tends to be more of a reprieve simply because of the nature of that show. It’s an ensemble,” he says, “and I don’t necessarily work every day.” Then, too, Monaghan went from child actor to adult on that series. “It’s been 10 years of growing, with the character and with myself.”
While Monaghan got his first big break as Winthrop Paroo in the TV adaptation of “The Music Man,” he appeared on number of films and series before landing “Shameless.” “I didn’t have success all at once, so I never felt I reached that peak (of child stardom). It’s been great to learn and mature and cut my teeth but not gain that pressure or that exposure at such a young age.”
When “Gotham” came knocking, he was ready to take the leap.
“It’s fun but the fun also comes with the caveat of pressure. I like pressure because it tends to motivate me in my work. It’s fun when I finish it and get to look at it. When I’m working on it, I’m concentrated to be enjoying it in the moment.”
Like others on “Gotham,” the origins story of Batman, Monaghan is eager for audiences to see how it all ends this year. The series, he says, was built on villains with personality traits and behaviors.
“We collect all of them over the course of these five years and create a diamond out of them at the end of the season. For me, it’s a linear progression of the origin of the character,” he says. “People will be pretty happy where we end it. We were given a lot more rope and leniency toward the end of the series. This last season, we’re really going balls to the wall with it and I think we’re better off for it.”
“Gotham” airs Thursdays at 7 p.m. on Fox.