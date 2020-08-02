'Normal People's' Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones share special bond

Both actors say Sally Rooney’s novel was so filled with interior monologues it made it easier for them to understand where their characters were. “You just try and bring it into the kind of physical space of having those things going on in the back of your head,” Mescal says, “but not feeling the pressure to play them in a physical sense.”

“That’s a real theme of the book,” Edgar-Jones says. “Your vision of who you think you are as opposed to who you actually are.”

The key for both was finding a balance between what’s going on in their minds and what they’re projecting.

While the actors worked with an intimacy coach for the love scenes, they found it impossible to play the couple without getting close. Key to it all, Edgar-Jones says, was a good sense of humor. “We’re both quite silly, so that helped.”

Both admit to being romantics. “I love love,” Edgar-Jones says. “You can meet five, 10 different people, spend three years with them and not change and have one conversation with someone and be completely different just because of a kind of intangible kind of access that they give you into who you are.”