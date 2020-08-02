'Normal People's' Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones share special bond

LOS ANGELES – If you’ve fallen for Connell and Marianne in “Normal People,” you may be surprised to learn the actors who play them weren’t cast immediately.
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones came in at different times in the casting process and weren’t paired until late in the process.
“As soon as we saw Paul and Daisy playing together, it was just this amazing feeling that happens in a room sometimes where you go, ‘It’s alive now. I can absolutely see this show,’” says director Lenny Abrahamson. “All sorts of ideas start to emerge about how you might play the scene or how you might adjust something. Once that fertility of ideas comes into a room, you know that you’ve got the right people because the thing is alive.”
Mescal, who plays the smart, athletic Paul, hadn’t read the book before he auditioned. “Once the audition sides came through, I kind of devoured the book very quickly,” he says. “I absolutely adored it.”
Edgar-Jones latched onto moments in the script and “knew from the writing she was already so complex. When I got my (callback with Paul), I read the book and was very glad I hadn’t read it before because I would have had an enormous amount of pressure on myself.”
When the two finally met, “it was really weird,” Edgar-Jones says. “I was like, ‘Oh, my god. That’s Connell, the love of my life.’”
Both actors say Sally Rooney’s novel was so filled with interior monologues it made it easier for them to understand where their characters were. “You just try and bring it into the kind of physical space of having those things going on in the back of your head,” Mescal says, “but not feeling the pressure to play them in a physical sense.”
“That’s a real theme of the book,” Edgar-Jones says. “Your vision of who you think you are as opposed to who you actually are.”
The key for both was finding a balance between what’s going on in their minds and what they’re projecting.
While the actors worked with an intimacy coach for the love scenes, they found it impossible to play the couple without getting close. Key to it all, Edgar-Jones says, was a good sense of humor. “We’re both quite silly, so that helped.”
Both admit to being romantics. “I love love,” Edgar-Jones says. “You can meet five, 10 different people, spend three years with them and not change and have one conversation with someone and be completely different just because of a kind of intangible kind of access that they give you into who you are.”
Mescal says he’s taken with romances, like “Blue Valentine,” that have “the presence of it and the absence of it. “I think it kind of can incapacitate you in a real kind of cathartic way.”
Following two friends through high school, college and beyond, “Normal People” shows how a relationship can grow stronger based on the events that happen outside it. The Hulu series twists and turns in a multitude of ways and comes back to the bond Connell and Marianne create at the very beginning.
Rooney, who wrote the series as well as the book, says she felt both of the characters were “projections of the various aspects of my own self. So, I felt when I am writing the sections from Connell’s point of view, ‘Oh, this is me. I’m Connell.’ And when I was writing the sections from Marianne’s point of view, I felt the same way about her.”
Despite the very dramatic moments in “Normal People,” Abrahamson says there was a lot of laughing on the set. Because the two stars had “such a warm and joyful kind of relationship with each other, that set the mood for everything else.”
