Omaha family wins during first 'Family Feud' appearance

Omaha’s Goaley family won the top prize Monday night on the television game show “Family Feud,” and their team will play again on Tuesday’s broadcast.
“It truly was the experience of a lifetime,” said Shirlee Goaley, who is mother and grandmother to the other four people on the team: sons, Darrin and Dan; grandson, Sam; and granddaughter, Shannon.
Each team member wins an equal share of the team’s total prize. Families can be on the shows for five episodes, and if they win the final round on the last day, they also take home a car.
Goaley said she wanted to play so she could donate her winnings to ALS for the Heartland, a support group she founded with another Omaha family after their loved ones died of the disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Lou Gehrig’s disease. Her husband, Don, died of ALS in 2004.
She thinks her sons also will share their winnings with the organization, but wasn’t sure how. Dan Goaley is president of the group’s board of directors and Shirlee is the secretary.
She couldn’t reveal how the family fared after the initial episode, which was broadcast at 6 p.m. Monday on KPTM (The CW Network). Tuesday’s episode will be at the same time on the same station.
Show runners treated the family well, she said. It’s filmed at Trileth Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.
“It takes an hour and a half to film each segment and then they edit it to 22 minutes,” she said.
The family didn’t see the show until it was aired. They had a viewing party Monday night at a Tanner’s Bar & Grill with family, friends and each team member except Sam, who is a second-year law student at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He’s the son of Shirlee’s oldest son Doug, who wasn’t on the show.
Shannon is a first-year law student at Creighton University. Her dad, Darrin, is a regional sales manager for John Deere. Dan is a partner with Lee and Associates commercial brokers.
Goaley credits her granddaughter for their appearance on the show.
“Shannon started all this,” she said. The family was having one of its regular Sunday dinners at their Ashland lakehouse and Shannon told them, “By the way, I sent in (paperwork to “Family Feud”) and they want us to interview.”
Shirlee said Shannon picked the members of the team, who initially were interviewed by show staff via Zoom because of COVID. Shannon also picked what they wore on the show. Most families follow a color scheme.
They learned in March that they had been selected, and were given a taping spot in April, even though the contestant search was backed up with submissions from 2018.
Shannon had sent in a tape of the family from a recent Christmas, and showrunners told them that sealed the deal.
“That was a compliment to us,” Goaley said. “They told us they had gone over 20,000 interviews.”
