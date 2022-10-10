 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omahans to compete on 'Family Feud' Monday evening

An Omaha family will be on “Family Feud” on Monday night.

The show will air from 6 to 7 p.m. on KPTM, Channel 42. Steve Harvey is the host.

Shirlee Goaley said she is appearing on the prerecorded episode with her two sons and two grandchildren.

Anything they win on the show will go to ALS in the Heartland, a group the Goaleys founded with another family a number of years ago after Goaley’s husband, Don, died of the disease. She couldn’t reveal the show’s outcome until it airs.

ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control. It is always fatal. The average life expectancy is two to five years. Goaley said the group helps area families whose loved ones are suffering from ALS. All the group’s services are free.

