Oops: 'Dancing with the Stars' tried too hard to connect with Britney Spears

It was a classic case of overreaching. In order to justify a night of Britney Spears hits, the stars on “Dancing with the Stars” had to make some kind of connection to the pop princess. Most were fairly lame (“We were both in pageants”) but they gave the contestants something to talk about on Monday night’s show.

Christine Chiu, the reality star who had virtually nothing in common with Spears, was sent home after executing a fairly decent paso doble. She gave viewers a peek at her oh-so-swanky house and professed her love for “Dancing.” Unfortunately, “Oops I did it again” wasn’t just a song title.

Despite the strained attempts at relevance, Monday’s show was better than last week’s. The reason? One less judge. Derek Hough was exposed to COVID-19. That meant the other three had more time to banter. Even host Tyra Banks was looser. Packing the house too tightly gives no one room for anything. Lesson learned: Three judges are enough.

Banks still continued the strange costume parade (a snake dress?) but didn’t make as many verbal gaffes as she has in the past. If she can find a way to guide the show instead of “star” in it, she’ll find her groove.

The night’s biggest twist was a virtual dance between Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke. Because both have COVID (COVID!!!), they couldn’t dance together, but they showed plenty of style and shouldn’t have gotten a low 18. Try dancing on Zoom. You’ll see.

Luckily, judge Len Goodman pointed out several contestants had dance experience (Jojo Siwa and Amanda Kloots, who both topped the leaderboard) and didn’t have to struggle as much as someone like The Miz, who was going in blind. The pro wrestler got a 22 and could live to see a few more weeks.

Up this week: Melora Hardin, who freaked out about the pressure; Olivia Jade, who’s now in the top three.

Kenya Moore did well, too (she was Miss USA in the 1990s – thus the pageant reference), even though she was in the bottom two and was saved by the judges.

Next week’s Disney shows should help cull the field and bring out the best in some who are just middling. Now that they’ve become comfortable on the dance floor (and know how to cheat the moves), several should crack that top two. Look for Suni Lee to rise to the top; Jimmie Allen could, too.

The Britney theme was an interesting one, particularly since no one mentioned the obvious reason she was chosen – she’s a headline grabber, no matter what. An attempt to include her on the show should have been made.

Also, identifying family and friends in the audience could have helped the contestant’s star value. A friend from “The Office” was there for Hardin. Lori Loughlin looked like she was there for Jade. With more time, someone could get out into the audience and talk to the cheering squads.

More time with Cody and Cheryl would have been appropriate. Dancing with Covid? That has to be worth more time.

