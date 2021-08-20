Oscar winner Adrien Brody warms to trappings of Stephen King short story

Put Adrien Brody on the list of actors who like doing period pieces.
“The more immersion the better,” the Oscar winner says. In dozens of films (from “The Pianist” to a string of Wes Anderson productions), he’s donned all sorts of costumes to get in the right frame of mind.
“The further I can pull myself from all of the things in my own life, I can become someone else and embark on another journey,” Brody says.
In the new EPIX limited series, “Chapelwaite,” he travels back to the 19th century to play a captain who moves to Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. He thinks the house will be a great place to raise a family but, quickly, he learns, there are secrets that have plagued his relatives for decades.
Based on Stephen King’s short story, “Jerusalem’s Lot,” “Chapelwaite” features plenty of creepy situations and less-than-giving people.
It twists and turns repeatedly and, yes, tests Brody’s own fright level. In one scene, he’s overwhelmed by worms.
“I said yes to most things,” he says of those scary moments. But he retained the right to say no. “And I did,” he says with a laugh.
Shot in dark rooms and even darker streets, the series looks like it may take a romantic turn when a young writer applies to be governess of the Chapelwaite manor. There, however, she discovers a mystery that has plagued her own family. Emily Hampshire (from “Schitt’s Creek”) plays the outsider.
Because it unfolds over 10 episodes, “Chapelwaite” has time to delve into character details.
Normally, Brody says, a film is shot in a very “intense period of time” on location. “You’re away from your life. You can really commit because you know it’s only for a certain period of time and you can afford to strain.”
A long-form drama is “a whole different process.”
As one of the series’ executive producers, Brody had a chance to work with writers on the script.
“In Stephen’s world, there’s so much there,” he says of the story. “Not just structurally, but tonally. It creates a really authentic world that (the writers) have been able to expand on. For me, there’s always something I can draw upon.”
Although he didn’t read King novels as a boy, Brody grew to appreciate them in his teens. “I’ve seen most of the film adaptations of his work. He’s a remarkable, remarkable writer.”
Because King loves to turn left just when a reader thinks he’s headed right, Brody enjoys writing that’s, well, scary.
“It depends on the circumstances,” he quickly adds. “I like for a story to take me down a scary path and I can be in there with them.” But if it gets a little too close for comfort, he’s willing to speak up.