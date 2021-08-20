Oscar winner Adrien Brody warms to trappings of Stephen King short story

Put Adrien Brody on the list of actors who like doing period pieces.

“The more immersion the better,” the Oscar winner says. In dozens of films (from “The Pianist” to a string of Wes Anderson productions), he’s donned all sorts of costumes to get in the right frame of mind.

“The further I can pull myself from all of the things in my own life, I can become someone else and embark on another journey,” Brody says.

In the new EPIX limited series, “Chapelwaite,” he travels back to the 19th century to play a captain who moves to Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. He thinks the house will be a great place to raise a family but, quickly, he learns, there are secrets that have plagued his relatives for decades.

Based on Stephen King’s short story, “Jerusalem’s Lot,” “Chapelwaite” features plenty of creepy situations and less-than-giving people.

It twists and turns repeatedly and, yes, tests Brody’s own fright level. In one scene, he’s overwhelmed by worms.

“I said yes to most things,” he says of those scary moments. But he retained the right to say no. “And I did,” he says with a laugh.