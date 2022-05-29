Pandemic stalls third season of Bill Hader's 'Barry,' but it's still surprising

Bill Hader says “Barry” was just about to start shooting its third season when the cast was told it was shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had our first table read and we all hugged,” he says. “And then we shut down.”

That was in May 2020. In the intervening time, producers decided to write season four of the HBO show. “And then while we were doing that, we went back and did a pretty extensive rewrite of season three,” Hader says.

In the third season, which is now airing, Hader’s character is still looking for second and third chances.

“He’s not going to stop trying. Clearly, he’s run into granite and can’t go any further in that direction,” says co-creator Alec Berg.

In the second season, Hader’s Barry Berkman thought he could put his past as an assassin behind him. Instead of getting out – and realizing his dream to become a actor – he was pulled back in. In the third season, authorities close in while Barry tries to immerse himself in acting. His teacher – Gene Cousineau, played by Henry Winker – is pushed into his “other” world and has to figure out how he is going to extract himself. “Every time Barry has a change of heart, every time Barry wants to improve his life, I’m black and blue,” Winkler says.

To comply with COVID-19 protocols, much of the third season swirled around one-on-one encounters. “We were all in our pods and none of us crossed over and met other characters except for Bill,” Winkler says.

Adds Berg: “That’s always been a funny thing about the show because it’s about Barry trying to keep all of these worlds from colliding.”

For Anthony Carrigan, who plays NoHo Hank, the series was a lifeline during the pandemic. “The idea of just knowing that we had these wonderful, wonderful scripts to work on was actually something that really helped carry me through,” he says.

“We were in a really fortunate position,” says Sarah Goldberg, who plays Sally. “So many actors didn’t have a job that they knew they were going back to.”

Because Hader wears so many hats on the show (in addition to co-creating it, he writes episodes, directs and stars), he didn’t have time to miss the character.

He was so interested in other characters during the first season, “finding the specifics and the nuance of that character always came last,” Berg says.

Because Hader has concentrated on those other jobs, he hasn’t considered what Barry might be doing if he succeeded in Hollywood. “Probably running a studio,” he says.

“The show always really works when it’s about the characters and the emotions of what’s happening,” Hader says. “Every time (a scene) is led by a joke or a crazy idea, it doesn’t work as well. It always works when the story is working and the people are working.”

Because “Barry” leads its characters down dark alleys it seems like there will be an end. But Hader insists “there’s a lot left to explore.”

“All the characters are sort of constantly grappling with who they want to be, who they think they could be,” Goldberg says. And then they get to those fork-in-the-road moments and “tend to make poor choices. Morality is sort of the undercurrent of the whole show, which makes it so fun to play.”

The Emmy-winning “Barry” airs on HBO.

