LOS ANGELES – When Patricia Heaton ended her run on “The Middle,” she vowed to live in London and experience a different lifestyle.

Work, however, interfered. Before she was able to settle in, the two-time Emmy winner got a call to star in a new series about a woman pursuing a medical career in her 50s.

Called “Carol’s Second Act,” it finds Heaton as a resident, trying to live out a lifelong dream.

“I was feeling a bit at sea, not knowing what I was doing,” Heaton says. “I’m no longer a full-time mom and I don’t have a job as an actress and I very much felt the things that a person like Carol would feel: ‘Who am I without those things?’”

[From 2017: "Middle" manager Patricia Heaton keeps ABC comedy rolling.]

She listened to the pitch, put London on hold (“although my heart is there”) and went back to work.

“I still have dreams at the age of 61,” she says with a smile. “I still want to do theater or one of those marvelous British TV shows, but then this came up.”

The idea of “second-acting” resonated. “When my dad retired from the newspaper, he kind of went down rapidly from there,” Heaton says. “Some people just revel in travel and golf and I love that, too. But it has to be bookended by work. I can only enjoy it if I come off a job or I know I’m going to a job. It’s just the way I’ve been all my life.”

The mother of four thinks that could be because she didn’t start making a living as an actor until she was in her 30s. “When I was on ‘thirtysomething,’ I was still summarizing depositions to make my rent, so I started late, relatively speaking. I’ve felt like I’m always catching up.”

Carol\'s Second Act

Patricia Heaton and Lucas Neff try to help a patient on "Carol's Second Act."

Because her mother died when she was 12, “I always felt nothing is guaranteed. You have to do what you want to do now because you don’t know if there’s a tomorrow.”

Once she got rolling, Heaton has barely had time off. She starred in a number of series, then struck gold with “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle,” hits that kept her on television for the better part of two decades.

Life as a performer was practically a given. “In second grade, I would go out on the playground and make up songs, then come into the classroom and announce I had a song I’d like to sing,” she says. Her teacher liked the idea so much, “she sent me around to every other class.”

The idea that she wouldn’t be a performer didn’t seem possible. “I’d rather have failed at this than never tried it all,” she says.

Instead, she’s one of the most bankable women on television – an instantly likable person who wouldn’t judge if she came over to have a cup of coffee in a friend’s dirty house.

CAROL\'S SECOND ACT

From left, Sabrina Jalees as Lexie, Jean-Luc Bilodeau as Daniel, Patricia Heaton as Carol Kennedy, and Lucas Neff as Caleb in "Carol's Second Act."

Walk outside hers around 6:30 p.m., she says, “and, like clockwork, we watch ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ It’s so sad. I’m shouting letters at the TV. I impress my kids because they’re so surprised I know so many answers to questions.”

Still, Heaton has a much bigger life that some don’t know. As a founding member of World Vision’s Celebrity Ambassador Network, she regularly travels to Rwanda, Zambia and Syria with the goal of seeing clean water in 100 countries by 2030.

Because she has had success, Heaton could devote much of her time to humanitarian efforts but those career goals linger: “I’d like to do more theater. I need to learn Spanish. There are a couple of countries I haven’t visited. But this is a wonderful business to be in overall. It builds character. It keeps you on your toes and you meet fun people all the time. You meet some horrible people, too, but, then, most of those are fun stories to tell later on.”

To prep for “Carol’s Second Act,” Heaton quizzed her doctors, took plenty of notes and considered her own life “at this age.”

“I feel like I know so much more,” she says. “I’m more relaxed about a lot of things – even my actor’s nightmares don’t ruffle me the way they used to. Part of that is my work with World Vision. But part of it is age. Generally, you don’t sweat the small stuff. You have to let go…and you have to forgive.”

