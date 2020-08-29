Peacock's 'A.P. Bio' exists in a timeless world, creators say

For others in the series, that’s great. The timelessness lets O’Brien showcase other cast members – like the principal and his secretary (played by Patton Oswalt and Paula Pell).

“You can really feel the writers having more fun with those actors and actresses, really filling in their backstories,” Oswalt says. “It’s fun to watch.”

Three teachers, played by Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique, get a chance to come to the forefront. “In this third season, all of the characters (have) fully marinated and now we get to explore things that we didn’t get to explore in the first and second seasons,” Sohn says. “And, also, the three ladies end up at Jack’s house. That’s scary.”

For Howerton, “A.P. Bio” is a change of pace from his other series, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

“They’re two completely different worlds,” he says. “They don’t feel the same to me. It’s almost like being in two different bands…and the sound of one band is completely different. Mike’s writing is very different from my writing and the writing we do on 'Sunny,' but it feels different enough to where it’s not difficult for me to distinguish between the two.