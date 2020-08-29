Peacock's 'A.P. Bio' exists in a timeless world, creators say

Since he started his shift as the disgruntled teacher on “A.P. Bio,” Glenn Howerton has seen growth in the young performers who play his students.
“It’s been fun to watch them become more and more confident as actors,” he says during a Zoom interview. “From the get-go, they were all really, really great. But now they’ve become so comfortable with each other, with me, with the whole process…they can play around a little bit.”
In the first season, Howerton says, they were worried they might screw up and get fired. “Now, in Season Three, they’re not feeling that pressure anymore. When an actor is having more fun, especially on a comedy, it really makes a big difference.”
Currently airing on Peacock, “A.P. Bio” hasn’t aged like other school-based series.
“There’s no timeline on this show,” says Executive Producer Mike O’Brien. “We’re seeing the school year through (Howerton’s character’s) eyes, so it might be eight to 10 years long in our world. We’re maybe a month into school.”
That means the students could be stuck in Advanced Placement Biology for years.
For others in the series, that’s great. The timelessness lets O’Brien showcase other cast members – like the principal and his secretary (played by Patton Oswalt and Paula Pell).
“You can really feel the writers having more fun with those actors and actresses, really filling in their backstories,” Oswalt says. “It’s fun to watch.”
Three teachers, played by Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn and Jean Villepique, get a chance to come to the forefront. “In this third season, all of the characters (have) fully marinated and now we get to explore things that we didn’t get to explore in the first and second seasons,” Sohn says. “And, also, the three ladies end up at Jack’s house. That’s scary.”
For Howerton, “A.P. Bio” is a change of pace from his other series, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
“They’re two completely different worlds,” he says. “They don’t feel the same to me. It’s almost like being in two different bands…and the sound of one band is completely different. Mike’s writing is very different from my writing and the writing we do on 'Sunny,' but it feels different enough to where it’s not difficult for me to distinguish between the two.
“The thing I always cling to is that Jack is really a good guy. He’s just afraid to admit it, whereas I’m not sure Dennis is a good guy.”
“A.P. Bio’s” Jack Griffin is a disgraced Harvard scholar who takes the high school teaching job as a way to pay the bills. “Sunny’s” Dennis Reynolds is co-owner of Paddy’s Pub, an Irish bar in South Philadelphia. Like his friends, he engages in all sorts of despicable behavior.
In “A.P. Bio,” Howerton says, “Jack’s bad behavior isn’t rewarded. There are always these great moments of tenderness and heart and bonding. In spite of the fact he wants to separate himself from the other characters, he just keeps getting closer and closer to these people.”
Although Howerton graduated from the Juilliard School, he wasn’t as committed to studies in high school. “I was a good student – A, B student – but when I got to high school I started drinking a little bit,” he says. “I started not caring that much about what people did in history. I was more interested in what my friends were doing, which was drugs and drinking. I straddled both worlds fairly well, but I did get a couple F’s. And, then, I decided to be an actor. So now I can just be a full-blown idiot and it doesn’t matter.”
“A.P. Bio” begins its third season Sept. 3 on Peacock.
